A service of prayer for renewed hope

On Saturday, 28th April people from around Northern Ireland will gather at Dromore Cathedral, Co Down to recognise the value of, and pray for, our farming communities.

Organised by the Health & Safety Executive Christian Union, the event is calling on all who are interested to come together to ask God to protect the lives of those who farm our land and for a new sense of hope and blessing on our rural communities.

Funds raised from an offering on the day will benefit Rural Support NI.

Organisers say they would love to see Dromore Cathedral filled with people passionate to see our rural communities and farm safety transformed by prayer and the love of Jesus.

The event will run from 2.30pm to 3.30pm on Saturday, 28th April with light refreshments afterwards.

If you would like to attend, or feel that you would like to help in any way, please feel free to email the organisers at hsenicu@gmail.com