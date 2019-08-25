A slice of ‘American Pie’ for student Claire!

Each year students from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) are given the opportunity to compete for an opportunity to study in the USA.

This autumn Loughry student Claire McAnearney is bound for Michigan State University (MSU) along with three other students who are studying at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

Claire, from Banbridge, is currently studying for a Degree in Food Business Management at Loughry Campus, Cookstown. Claire will spend the ‘fall semester’ sampling academic life at MSU studying new subjects whilst developing her personal and professional skills.

The placement contributes to Claire’s Diploma in International Academic Studies; a component of her Ulster University validated Honours Degree programme.

Claire says: “I am really excited to be travelling to America to study. I’m going to fully embrace the student experience.

“Living on such a large university campus is going to be amazing, I’m told it’s as big as a small town here.

“This is certainly going to be a study opportunity of a lifetime!”

If you would like to discover how you too could experience a slice of American life, visit the course pages at: www.cafre.ac.uk or follow on Facebook: DiscoverCAFRE.