A spud load of fun ahead at the annual Potato Festival

On Saturday 5th October the Giant’s Causeway will host its second free open day this year which coincides with the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival on the grounds of the Causeway Hotel.

The Open Day, which takes place from 9am to 6pm is an opportunity for the local community and visitors to see for themselves the increasingly important and valuable work the National Trust do at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Following a busy summer and a season of conservation projects promoting wildlife at the Causeway Coast, the National Trust want to celebrate the commitment and passion of the staff, rangers and volunteers by hosting a fun-filled weekend for all.

To kick off the celebrations there will also be a Community Open Evening on Friday 4th October at the Causeway Hotel. Visitors can start the weekend in style with complimentary nibbles, drinks and entertainment from 7 to 9pm.

For more information visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/giants-causeway