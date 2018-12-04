A successful first year for championships

On Tuesday 27th November 2018, the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships took place, in association with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland.

The Dr E F Logan Hall at Eikon Exhibition Centre hosted the successful show and sale for the first time.

Visitors enjoyed perusing the range of trade stands in attendance, watching the numerous showing classes and of course the pinnacle was the ever popular auction in the evening.

Beef cattle competed for prestigious titles, with Mr Robert Miller from Magherafelt being awarded the Ulster Housewife’s Champion and Mr Alan Veitch from Lisbellaw awarded Reserve Ulster Housewife’s Champion.

Sean O’Kane from Dunloy picked up the Best of Opposite Sex to the Ulster Housewife’s Champion. The coveted title of Supreme Champion of Show was awarded to S J Smyth from Newtownstewart with Mr John Killen from Crossgar awarded Reserve Champion.

Lambs shown on the day competed for the title of Best Butcher Pair, with Mr William McAllister from Ballymena picking up this award on the day and Mr Iain Colville from Newtownards awarded Reserve Best Butcher Pair.

The event was kindly sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

Richard Primrose, Agri Manager for Bank of Ireland UK commented on the bank’s support of this event: “The local beef and sheep industry plays such a vital part in the local economy of Northern Ireland. Through these Championships and other activities year round, we are proud to be helping farmers and food producers grow and strengthen their businesses for future generations.”

Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive commented on the successful event: “On behalf of the RUAS, we are so pleased with how the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships has gone and has been received by the industry. We have been enthusiastic from the outset to be able to host this event, which we are sure is a welcome addition for the local beef and sheep industries.

“It was so encouraging to see such an array of trade exhibitors as well as top class livestock on show throughout the day and the evening auction was extremely popular and the atmosphere was fantastic!

“We were delighted to have the generous backing of Bank of Ireland. Their support has been pivotal in enabling us to deliver this event and the partnership highlights our own and the bank’s support of the local beef and sheep industries.

“We are also indebted to the support of the local cattle and sheep breed clubs and societies, who kindly contributed towards the prize fund.”

Full results from the Championships can be viewed online at www.beefandlamb.org.uk

Beef Cattle

Charolais Cross Heifer: Nigel Cochrane, Portadown; 2nd Alan Farlow, Garvagh; 3rd Gordon Cutler, Enniskillen; 4th Ian McCaughern, Ballymena

Hereford Cross Heifer: 1st Thomas Johnston, Toome; 2nd Julianne and Ewan Elliott, Enniskillen

Shorthorn Cross Heifer: 1st Gordon Cutler, Enniskillen; 2nd Leonard Bros, Irvinestown; 3rd Alan Burleigh, Lisnaskea; 4th Thomas Johnston, Toome

Limousin Cross Heifer: 1st S. J Smyth; 2nd John Killen, Crossgar; 3rd Robert Miller, Magherafelt; 4th D&A McCrea, Strabane

British Blue Cross Heifer: 1st Robert Miller, Magherafelt; 2nd Ian McCaughern, Ballymena; 3rd S J Smyth; 4th Julianne and Ewan Elliott, Enniskillen

Aberdeen Angus Cross Heifer: 1st J C B Commercials, Newtownards; 2nd Allen Shortt & Emma Allen, Strabane; 3rd Eugene Maguire, Omagh; 4th Benjamin Sinnamon, Dungannon

British Blonde Cross Heifer: 1st Eugene Maguire, Omagh; 2nd Thomas Johnston, Toome; 3rd D&A McCrea, Strabane; 4th Lisgoole Abbey Estate, Enniskillen

Charolais Cross Steer: 1st Rodgers Livestock; 2nd Martin Gallagher, Omagh; 3rd Lynda Hamilton, Omagh; 4th Lynda Hamilton, Omagh

Hereford Cross Steer: 1st D&A McCrea, Strabane

Shorthorn Cross Steer: 1st Callaghan Family, Kilkeel; 2nd Rodgers Livestock

Limousin Cross Steer: 1st S J Smyth, 2nd D&A McCrea, Strabane; 3rd Dermot Small, Kilkeel

British Blue Cross Steer: 1st Lisgoole Abbey Estate, Enniskillen

Aberdeen Angus Cross Steer: 1st Benjamin Sinnamon, Dungannon; 2nd Callaghan Family, Kilkeel

Supreme Champion (Allam Cup): S J Smyth,

Reserve Champion: John Killen, Crossgar

Ulster Housewife’s Champion: Robert Miller, Magherafelt

Reserve Ulster Housewife’s Champion: Alan Veitch, Lisbellaw

Champion British Blue: Robert Miller, Magherafelt

Reserve Champion British Blue: Ian McCaughern, Ballymena

Champion Aberdeen Angus: J C B Commercials, Newtownards

Reserve Champion Aberdeen Angus: Allen Shortt & Emma Allen, Strabane

Champion British Blonde: Eugene Maguire, Omagh

Reserve Champion British Blonde: Thomas Johnston, Toome

Champion Charolais: Rodgers Livestock

Reserve Champion Charolais: Nigel Cochrane, Portadown

Champion Limousin: S J Smyth,

Reserve Champion Limousin: John Killen, Crossgar

Champion Hereford: Thomas Johnston, Toome

Reserve Champion Hereford: Julianne and Ewan Elliott, Enniskillen

Champion Shorthorn; Gordon Cutler, Enniskillen

Reserve Champion Shorthorn: Callaghan Family, Kilkeel

Best of Opposite Sex to Ulster Housewife’s Champion: Sean O’Kane, Ballymena

Charolais Cross Heifer: 1st Gordon Cutler, Enniskillen; 2nd O’Kane Bros, Ballymena; 3rd Damien McGarel, Ballymena

Charolais Cross Bullock: 1st O’Kane Bros, Ballymena; 2nd Leonard Bros, Irvinestown

Limousin Cross Heifer: 1st R&L Workman, Larne; 2nd Eugene Maguire, Omagh

Limousin Cross Bullock: 1st O’Kane Bros, Ballymena; 2nd Leonard Bros, Irvinestown; 3rd Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge

British Blue Cross Bullock: 1st Leonard Bros, Irvinestown; 2nd S McGuiness, Enniskillen

Champion Calf: R&L Workman, Larne

Reserve Champion Calf: Gordon Cutler, Enniskillen

Calf Young Handler

The Gary Pickering Memorial Cup. Handlers 8-12 years old: Jamie Workman, Larne

The Stanley Reid Cup. Handlers 13 to 16 years old: Victoria Workman, Larne; 2nd Andrew Hamill, Dunmurry

Lamb

Beltex 36-42.5kg: 1st Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick; 2nd Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick

Beltex over 42.5kg: 1st Ian McCaughern, Ballymena; 2nd William McAllister, Ballymena; 3rd Kevin McCarthy, Comber

Charollais 36kg and over: 1st William McAllister, Ballymena; 2nd William McAllister, Ballymena

Suffolk 36kg and over: 1st William Moore, Omagh; 2nd William Moore, Omagh

Texel 36kg and over: 1st William McAllister, Ballymena; 2nd William McAllister, Ballymena; 3rd Ian McCaughern, Ballymena

Any other breeds 36 - 42.5kg: 1st Liam Campbell, Carnlough; 2nd Lynda Hamilton, Omagh

Any other breeds over 42.5kg: 1st Iain Colville, Newtownards; 2nd Liam Campbell, Carnlough; 3rd Ian McCaughern, Ballymena

Best Butcher Pair: William McAllister, Ballymena

Reserve Best Butcher Pair: Iain Colville, Newtownards