A successful year celebrated by City of Derry YFC at annual dinner dance

City of Derry YFC held their annual club dinner dance and prize distribution on Saturday, October 12 at the Belfray Country Inn.
Thank-you to parents, family, friends and members that came to the club dinner dance at the Belfray Country Inn to help celebrate another successful year.
A big thank you is extended to City of Derry YFC’s guest speaker Mrs Zita McNaugher, president of the YFCU, for taking time out of her busy schedule to come along and join the club along with her husband Mr David McNaugher.
City of Derry YFC are also very grateful for all the auction items which were kindly donated by local businesses.
The auctioneer for the night was Mr Robert Mawhinney.
Everyone danced the night away with DJ Wes.
Well done to all those who received prizes.
Results as follows:
Stockjudging cups
12-14 Robert Craig - Adam Foster
14-16 W M Thompson- Matthew McLucas
16-18 W M Thompson- Matthew McCorkell
18-21 WM Thompson- Emma Montgomery
21-25 W and J Chambers- Lynne Montgomery
Public speaking
Under 16 E Lusby Cup
Aoife Campbell
Over 16 Messrs Bond Cup
Lynne Montgomery
Ulster Young Farmer
Junior
1st - Russell Kelly
2nd - Blair Killen
3rd - Craig Foster
Senior
1st - Gordon Crockett
2nd - Ryan Kelly
3rd - Tom Parkhill
Home management
Junior
1st - Aoife Campbell
2nd - Russell Kelly
Senior
1st - Lynne Montgomery
2nd - Emma Montgomery
3rd - Jocelyn Rainey
4th - Jemma Gamble
Junior member Sammy Wilson Cup - Jack Gamble
Senior member Hamilton Shield - Emma Montgomery
Most promising new member - Tom Lynch
Full attendance McSparron Cup- Gordon Crockett, James Killen, Gordon Killen, Blair Killen, Jocelyn Rainey, Emma Montgomery, Harry White, Jack Thompson, Tom Lynch and Ryan and Russell Kelly
Diane Smyth Cup for Most competitions - Lynne and Emma Montgomery