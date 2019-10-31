A successful year celebrated by City of Derry YFC at annual dinner dance

City of Derry YFC held their annual club dinner dance and prize distribution on Saturday, October 12 at the Belfray Country Inn.

Thank-you to parents, family, friends and members that came to the club dinner dance at the Belfray Country Inn to help celebrate another successful year.

Club members Gordon Crockett, James Killen, Thomas Rankin and Mervyn Magee scrub up well for club dinner

A big thank you is extended to City of Derry YFC’s guest speaker Mrs Zita McNaugher, president of the YFCU, for taking time out of her busy schedule to come along and join the club along with her husband Mr David McNaugher.

City of Derry YFC are also very grateful for all the auction items which were kindly donated by local businesses.

The auctioneer for the night was Mr Robert Mawhinney.

Everyone danced the night away with DJ Wes.

Well done to all those who received prizes.

Results as follows:

Stockjudging cups

12-14 Robert Craig - Adam Foster

14-16 W M Thompson- Matthew McLucas

16-18 W M Thompson- Matthew McCorkell

18-21 WM Thompson- Emma Montgomery

21-25 W and J Chambers- Lynne Montgomery

Public speaking

Under 16 E Lusby Cup

Aoife Campbell

Over 16 Messrs Bond Cup

Lynne Montgomery

Ulster Young Farmer

Junior

1st - Russell Kelly

2nd - Blair Killen

3rd - Craig Foster

Senior

1st - Gordon Crockett

2nd - Ryan Kelly

3rd - Tom Parkhill

Home management

Junior

1st - Aoife Campbell

2nd - Russell Kelly

Senior

1st - Lynne Montgomery

2nd - Emma Montgomery

3rd - Jocelyn Rainey

4th - Jemma Gamble

Junior member Sammy Wilson Cup - Jack Gamble

Senior member Hamilton Shield - Emma Montgomery

Most promising new member - Tom Lynch

Full attendance McSparron Cup- Gordon Crockett, James Killen, Gordon Killen, Blair Killen, Jocelyn Rainey, Emma Montgomery, Harry White, Jack Thompson, Tom Lynch and Ryan and Russell Kelly

Diane Smyth Cup for Most competitions - Lynne and Emma Montgomery