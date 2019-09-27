A taste of something new at Meat2Trade

Created by butchery trade organisation, Butchery Excellence International, Meat2Trade is a new trade exhibition which is being served up next month in Lisburn’s Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Dedicated to the food manufacturing and butchery sectors, Meat2Trade, sponsored by Cutting Edge Services, will see a wealth of suppliers, competitions and learning all under one roof for the two-day event.

Running on October 2 and 3, Meat2Trade will combine the very best of meat, artisan butchery and food manufacturing suppliers. Visitors to the show will be able to source new products and suppliers, network and make new connections, and learn from world-class butchers who will be competing live at the event. Expectations for the event are high with exhibition space almost sold out, and visitor re-registration strong.

“With an exciting mix of exhibitors, demonstrations from talented chefs and live butcher competitions, Meat2Trade is THE show for all stakeholders in the food, meat and hospitality industries” comments Rhonda Montgomery, CEO of Butchery Excellence, Meat2Trade event organiser.

“We’re set to welcome hundreds of visitors over the two days, who will not be disappointed as they journey around the wide range of exhibitors, uncovering new products and solutions that will help their business moving forward, network new service providers and learn about new and innovative techniques in the meat and food industry.”

What’s happening at the event...

Serving Up Prime Talent

The ‘steaks’ are high at Day one of Meat2Trade, as Butchery Teams from Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales compete in the first ever Four Nations Butchery Championship.

Visitors to the show can watch as the four butchery teams demonstrate their skills, techniques and innovative meat dishes as they compete to take home the Four Nations Trophy and £1,000 in prize money.

Day two will see Team Ireland take on Team Iceland for a Mystery Basket Butchery Challenge. Carving up the latest in display techniques, the butchery teams will showcase the latest in product innovation and meat presentation ideas demonstrating the depth and skill required to be a world class butcher. This is the first time, in an international arena, that the two teams will go head to head.

Taking place at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, registration is free via www.meat2trade.com