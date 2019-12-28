A Teeswater is named British Wool’s 2019 Champion Golden Fleece

A Teeswater fleece is the winner of the 2019 British Wool National Golden Fleece competition, in association with JG Animal Health.

Entered by Pamela Morrish and Adrian Helm, the fleece has been recognised as the best in the UK.

The 2019 Reserve Champion title was awarded to Sam McConnell from Ballymartin, Co Down with a Romney fleece. The results were announced on Thursday 19th December at The British Wool National Golden Fleece Awards Presentation. The Golden Fleece is a nationwide competition open to all British Wool producers, aiming to highlight the quality of British wool. Producers from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales are invited to enter their fleeces at any of the eleven British Wool depots across the UK. In addition, the champion fleeces from 18 regional agricultural shows attended by British Wool were automatically entered into the four country finals.

The competition attracts entries from all corners of the UK, and the final eight include two fleeces from each home nation - one traditional carpet type, and one speciality/knitwear type. The winning Teeswater fleece was entered into the final having won the speciality/knitwear category in England.

On presenting the prizes to the eight finalists, Trevor Richards, British Wool Chairman, said: “British Wool handles more than 13 million fleeces each year, so for the eight fleeces that got through to the final of the competition, it is a tremendous achievement.

“The enthusiasm and efforts of the wool industry from all of the eight finalists was inspiring and their places in the final were well deserved.”

This year’s competition was judged by David Swinton, Quality Control Manager, who was keen to stress that this was no easy task, as every fleece in the final eight had its own individual qualities.

Pamela and Adrian keep a closed flock of Teeswaters in North Yorkshire, which they keep for their dual purpose of superb wool and meat. You will see their Teeswaters being exhibited at Great Yorkshire, Otley and other local agricultural shows throughout the summer.

Pamela Morrish and Adrian Helm, 2019 National Golden Fleece winners said: “We are delighted and overwhelmed that we have produced the Champion Golden Fleece for 2019. We have been lucky enough to receive guidance and advice from Ian Brooksbank, Senior Head Grader at Bradford Depot over the past few years, which we are very grateful for.”

Mr Richards concluded: “I would like to express my thanks to the industry in supporting The Golden Fleece Competition - the agricultural shows, our sponsor JG Animal Health and of course all of the competitors.”

The winner of the 2019 National Golden Fleece Champion will receive a competition salver and £1,000, and Reserve Champion will receive £500.

The eight exhibits in the British Wool Golden Fleece final are as follows:

England, Speciality/Knitwear Type, 2019 Golden Fleece Champion: Pamela Morrish & Adrian Helm, Bradford Depot

England, Traditional Carpet Type: A & S L Throup & Son, Bradford Depot

Northern Ireland, Speciality/Knitwear Type, 2019 Golden Fleece Reserve Champion: Sam McConnell, Castlewellan Show

Northern Ireland, Traditional Carpet Type: Phillip Kelly, Armagh Show

Wales, Speciality/Knitwear Type: Mr A W Davies, Royal Welsh Show

Wales, Traditional Carpet Type: J Roberts and Son, Newtown Depot

Scotland, Traditional Carpet Type: Messrs W M Thomson, Irvine Depot

Scotland, Speciality/Knitwear Type: Robin & Margaret McEwen-King, Royal Highland Show

British Wool is based in Bradford and is owned by approximately 40,000 sheep farmers in the UK. It collects, grades, sells and promotes British Wool to the international wool textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel.