A totally flexible storage option

Flexible Storage systems, whether it be for compound feeds, blends, grains and fertilisers are in growing demand on farms across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The principle is a simple one: why use valuable space that can only be used for one storage option, the year round, when it can be put to a number of uses as the seasons change?

The need for proper grain and fertiliser storage facilities on arable farms is obvious. However, the same principle holds, where livestock farms are concerned.

In essence, the storage of any feed must be in line with best practice in terms of food safety and quality assurance. Under the Feed Hygiene Regulations, a high level of consumer protection with regard to food and feed safety must be ensured.

On livestock farms where grain is grown or can be bought ex-combine there is an opportunity to reduce concentrate feeding costs. Storage and handling facilities are required and any capital investment must be comprehensively analysed before proceeding.

Grain can be stored either at low moisture content (dried, ventilated or acid treated) or at high moisture content (crimp, urea treated or caustic treated).

The most suitable option will depend on the individual farming system and the storage facilities available. For dried, ventilated, acid treated or caustic treated grain there is a requirement for a sealed storage shed. For crimped or urea treated grain a silo will suffice. However, if additional ingredients are required a bespoke storage will be required.

The need to effectively separate different crop and feed inputs is also essential. One of the most efficient ways to meet all of these needs is to put the commodities utilised on a concrete floor and then use the bunker walls, manufactured by Moore Concrete, to provide the segregation required.

The Ballymena-based company is confirming a growing demand for these precast units.

According to Moore’s Jeff Haslett, they are totally flexible.

“Cereal growers recognise the total flexibility which the system offers, when it comes to storing grain,” he said.

“But all farms need a flexible storage option.”

He continued: “Units range from 1.5m to 4.3m metres in height and weigh between 1.2 ton up to 3.7 ton.

“The unique curved shape of the base has been developed to allow the free flow of material to the floor.

“There is a 100mm straight portion at the bottom edge to aid the removal of material from the bay.”

Jeff added: “Walls up to three metres in height do not need bolted down when retaining material such as grain, solid fuels, recycling materials, wood chip, potatoes etc.

“Another feature of the bunker wall is the narrow base, thus minimising its footprint.”

For further information, telephone Moore Concrete on (028) 2565 2566.