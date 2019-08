The Alternative Arrangements Commission technical panel’s Shanker Singham and Frank Dunsmuir, attended two farm visits on Thursday, 15th August in Co. Armagh. They were kindly hosted by sheep farmer Aidan Ward, and dairy farmer Norman Morton and his son James, all of whom are UFU members.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson and chief executive Wesley Aston, were also in attendance and the topic of discussion was the implications of the post Brexit era.