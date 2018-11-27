Abbey ‘Plus’ sized diet feeders

Larger herds have become more common since the abolition of milk quotas. This puts greater feeding demands on the farm – be it more mixes per day or larger load capacities.

Abbey Machinery have developed a ‘Plus’ range of Mixer Wagons for just that market. These machines are ideal for larger scale dairy farms or bigger beef units.

This new advanced diet feeder range offer extra strength, versatility and longer life. Exciting developments within this range include the following:

Robustness

With more loads, larger capacities and higher customer expectations, these massive Diet Feeders now come with 50% thicker augers as standard. These thicker augers will have a far longer, trouble free life.

Abbey Machinery’s unique low auger profile, inflected top knife (for improved bale processing and overall mixing) and high gear box mounting will be maintained in this series of machines. In addition, there will be a wider base for improved support, strength and working life.

Added Safety

Comes standard with Front Access Viewing Platform with folding ladder. Be it to monitor load mixing, assess when loads are chopped to the required length for optimal performance or add minerals – this provides a safe operator environment.

For additional safety a new style arm to support the weighing monitor on the diet feeder, which moves horizontally has been designed to keep operators further away from PTOs. The monitor also comes complete with serial port and auto-on function for improved versatility and user experience.

Light locations provide improved visibility when travelling on the road.

New Parallel Flat top Ring formation

With greater feed usage, a new style raised tubular ring is available for improved mixing. This new design adds additional strength, reduced waste and gives further peace of mind.

These are just some of the features of Abbey’s new ‘Plus’ range, that starts at their VF2450 model size up.

For further information contact, Abbey Machinery on 00353-67-26677, visit www.abbeymachinery.com or visit their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.