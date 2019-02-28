Abbey Social – 2018 award winners

Abbey Social presented their awards recently at a function held in the club.

Highest prizewinners for the 2018 season, winning 10 x 1sts, were the partnership of Fegan & McAdorey.

Next on the list were the following fanciers: Tommy Lyttle 3 x 1sts, Mr & Mrs Reynolds 3 x 1sts, M Kelly & Son 3 x 1sts, J Mowbray & Son 2 x 1sts, Hughes Bros 1 x 1st.

All the members would like to thank Gerry Reynolds, their secretary, and also their assistant secretary and committee man, Billy Gallagher, for all of their hard work throughout the past season.

On finishing I would like to personally congratulate the top racing partnership of Fegan & McAdorey on their past season’s results plus all the season award winners.

MARKETHILL HPS GOLD RING RACE 2019

Markethill HPS Gold Ring Race 2019 will take place from Talbenny on August 31. Hampering through your own centre and to be liberated with the NIPA. £10 per ring. Rings are now available from any member of Markethill HPS, and also your local corn store. On completion of the race velocities to be with A Humphries within four days signed by your club secretary. This event has paid out over £1,000. Phone: Brian 07484 279533 or Alan 07716 585335 for any other information.

DRUMNAVADDY INVITATION HPS BREEDER/BUYER AND AIR AMBULANCE NI CHARITY SALE

Drumnavaddy Invitation HPS will have a Breeder/Buyer Sale on Friday, March 22, in the Banbridge British Legion at 8.15pm. Penning of the birds from 6.45pm. The club will be making a donation to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance charity and all fanciers are welcome, either to attend the sale or to enter a bird in the sale. All birds must be in pen on the night of the sale. Race will be the Talbenny YB National and at least three prizes will be paid out. For any more information contact Drumnavaddy secretary Davy Smyth on 07593 666757

2019 Youngsters For Sale

The very best of the following bloodlines: Dirk Van Den Bulck, Soontjens, Van Herks (top winning family - winners and prizewinners galore in the breeding up to 1st Sect level), Leo Van Rijn, Leo Heremans, Jos Cools, plus top long distance bloodlines. If interested telephone or text for more information - 07737275820.