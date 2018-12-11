Aberdeen Angus bulls sell to 3,300gns twice at Dungannon

Quality Aberdeen Angus bulls attracted a ready market at the society’s Dungannon show and sale, writes Julie Hazelton.

Prices peaked at 3,300gns twice, with auctioneer Trevor Wylie confirming that 17 lots were traded in a 73% clearance to average £2,588 per head.

Sharing the day’s top bid of 3,300gns were Denamona Jetstream T393 bred by Moses Irwin Jnr from Fintona; and Coolermoney Samson T725 from Adrian and Graeme Parke, Strabane.

Born in April 2017, Denamona Jetstream T393 is by the Wedderlie Kansas F174 son Glassel Del L886, and is out of a home-bred dam by Blelack Prince Camelot K500. Placed second in his class, he sold to Nigel Rainey, and son Samuel, who run a herd of 100 suckler cows near Portadown, County Armagh.

The third placed Coolermoney Samson T725 TSI+30 SRI+38 was also born in April 2017. He is by The Moss Quebec son Cloghogmill Eric R233, and is out of The Moss Saville L073. This one chalked up numerous red rosettes during the show season, and was male champion at Balmoral, supreme breed champion at Armagh, reserve champion at Clogher, and reserve yearling champion at the NI Club’s recent calf show. Buyer was pedigree breeder Kevin Moores, owner of The Moss Herd based at Formby near Liverpool.

A fourth prize winner from the same class, Richhill Black Bungle T641 TSI+41 and SRI+51, attracted a bid of 3,200gns for Robin Lamb from Richhill. This twenty-month-old entry was sired by Lockerley Legolas G850, and is out of a home-bred dam by Netherton Archie J501. In the breed’s top 25% for milk +14 and eye muscle area +4.4, he was snapped up by Messrs AF and JM Dickson, Crossgar.

The pre-sale show was judged by John Blackburn from the noted Killaney Herd based at Clogher.

He awarded the day’s male and supreme championship plaudits to Glen Cowie Jack S155, bred by Iain Colville from Crawfordsburn. Born in December 2016, this one is by the Blelack Black Consort A286 son Drumhill Jay Eric M607, and is bred from the Rawburn Rochester E424 daughter Eastfield Jen L272 – one of 22 cows in the herd. The champion sold for 3,000gns to James Donaldson from Killylea, County Armagh.

Following close behind at 2,900gns was the first placed Crew Lord Harry T457 TSI+35 SRI+46 from Samantha Allen, and nephew Allen Shortt, Strabane. Sired by Rawburn Enigmatic P886, his dam is Mogeely Lady Hazel M224 by Wedderlie Blackbox J935. Born in May 2017, he sold to John Elliott from Rosslea, County Fermanagh.

Next best at 2,800gns was the first placed Ashvale Lord Jasper T285 consigned by Richard and Fiona McKeown, Templepatrick. This July 2017 entry was sired by Netherton Mr Brazilian E377, and is out of a home-bred dam by Belvin Patriarch 504. Buyer was John McAleer from Omagh.

Claiming the female championship was the fourteen-month-old Tullybryan Lady Jalapeno T002 bred by Fiona Troughton from Ballygawley. Sired by the home-bred Tullybryan Black Brandy R755, she is bred from the Wedderlie Net Profit E916 daughter Coltrim Lady Jessie K553 – one of six cows in the herd. The female champion failed to meet her reserved and returned home unsold.

Results from the showring include:

Bull, born between 29/12/16 and 28/03/17 – 1, and male champion, Iain Colville, Glen Cowie Jack S155 by Drumhill Jay Eric M607; 2, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Lord Halifax T206 by Hallington Jack Eric N398; 3,Robin Lamb, Richhill Juggler T603 by Richhill Monarch P473.

Bull, born between 01/04/17 and 15/04/17 – 1, and reserve male champion, Margaret Buchanan, Sess Eagin T562 by Bunlahy John G; 2, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Jetstream T393 by Glassel Del L886; 3, Adrian Parke, Coolermoney Samson T725 by Cloghogmill Eric R233.

Bull, born between 18/04/17 and 25/05/17 – 1, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Crew Lord Harry T457 by Rawburn Enigmatic P886; 2, Leo Cherry, Tamnaskenny Emyr T486 by Netherton Mr Brazilian E377; 3, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Jolta Del T356 by Glassel Del L886.

Bull, born between 01/06/17 and 29/06/17 – 1, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Edmoor T342 by Blelack Evermore J231; 2, Alan Burleigh, Derryharney James Eric T087 by Gretnahouse Blacksmith L500; 3, Mrs Norah Scott and Son, Drumawhey Pride T345 by Weeton Exocett P426.

Bull, born between 09/07/17 and 02/08/17 – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown, Ashvale Lord Jasper T285 by Netherton Mr Brazilian E277; 2, Richard and Fiona McKeown, Ashvale Blackrock T296 by Lockerley Kind Pascall B159; 3, James Porter, Old Glenort Volvo T016 by Haughton Levi P105.

Female, born between 12/07/17 and 20/09/17 – 1, and female champion, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lady Jalapeno T002 by Tullybryan Black Brandy R755.