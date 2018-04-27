Aberdeen Angus bulls to 3,800gns at Dungannon

Aberdeen Angus bulls reached a ceiling of 3,800gns at the native breeds show and sale, hosted by Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Following a 60% clearance auctioneer Trevor Wylie confirmed that nine bulls changed hands to level at £2,847 – down £198 on last year, but with five more bulls sold.

Robert Black, Omagh, exhibited the reserve male champion Racrane Prince North S472.

Topping trade was the second prize winner Drumlone Manhattan T132 bred by Kenneth Veitch from Lisbellaw. This fifteen-month-old bull was sired by Blelack Prince Consort A286, and is bred from the Dalrene Crauz 11F daughter Drumlone Mandy L714. The closing bid came from Mervyn McCombe from Strabane.

Two lots shared a price tag of 3,000gns. First to go was the two-year-old Ember Pedro S133 bred by Freddie Davidson from Banbridge. Sired by Birches Lord John M052 TSI+21 SRI+30, his dam is the Coldstream Genetic Trend 80F daughter Birches Pearl J794. In the breed’s top 5% for daughter calving ease +3.2, he sold to Robin Scott from Hillsborough.

Also selling at 3,000gns was the Cardona Fergus N892 son Old Glenort Black Bingo S283 TSI+33 SRI+40 consigned by James Porter, Gillhall Estate, Dromore, Co Down. With a milk value of +12, and an eye muscle score of +4.4 in the top 30%, this two-year-old bull was snapped up by F Warwick from Moorefields, Ballymena.

Following close behind at 2,900gns was the fourth prize winner Island Farm Esquire S316 ET TSI+33. SRI+42, bred by Kevin McOscar from Cookstown. Born in November 2016, he is by Retties JFK M195, and is bred from the Nightingale Ernie B133 daughter Blelack Eyrie G197. This one is in the top 20% for milk +15, and sold to Robert Anderson from Richhill.

Adam Armour exhibited the male champion Hazeldene Emerson S304. bred by Andrew Napier, Ballynahinch, at the Aberdeen Angus Society's Dungannon show and sale.

The April 2016 Drumawhey Piper S091 TSI+24 SRI+29 came under the hammer at 2,700gns for Timothy Scott from Newtownards. Sired by the Irish-bred Clooncarne Kyle, his dam is the Cheeklaw Eirwyn D165 daughter Drumawhey Pinky Perky K133. Buyer was Peter McKeown from Camlough.

James Porter sold the second placed Old Glenort Marko S515 TSI+27 SRI+33 at 2,600gns. Born in May 2016, he is by Cardona Fergus N892, and out of a home-bred dam by Haymount Wessuro B198. Buyer was K McGuinness from Whitecross.

Also selling at 2,600gns was the March 2016 Lurgaboy Archie S867 bred by Joe Conlon from Markethill. This one was sired by Wall Royal Leo L837, and is out of Penguin Annie K427. He sold to A McNeice from Keady.

The pre-sale show was judged by freelance stockman Keith Jempson from Banbury in Oxfordshire. He awarded the male championship to the September 2016 Hazeldene Emerson S304 TSI+33 SRI+49 bred by Andrew Napier, Ballynahinch. Sired by jointly owned stock bull Woodvale Top Papa P692, he is out of the Woodvale Elixer L294 daughter Hazeldene Eyrie P902 – one of five cows in the herd. Mr Napier founded his herd seven years ago, and was delighted to secure his first-ever championship rosette.

James Porter exhibited the reserve female champion Old Glenort Katie S434.

Runner-up in the male championship was the August 2016 Racrane Prince North S472 bred by Robert Black from Omagh. He is by Rawburn Edge J983, and is out of Baronagh Penelope L531. Buyer at 1,800gns was Neil Watson from Dungannon.

Claiming the female championship was Island Farm Florance S272 from Kevin McOscar’s 15-cow herd in Cookstown. She is daughter of Blelack Duke J262, and is bred from the Lockerly Kobra H954 daughter Glenbuchat Fearn M345. This May 2016 heifer sold at 2,000gns to pedigree breeder Mark Clements from Magherafelt.

James Porter’s Old Glenort Katie S434 secured the reserve female championship. Born in April 2016, she is by Cardona Fergus N892, and is out of the Royal Added Value 19D daughter Old Glenort Katie J595.

Results from the judging ring….

The second placed Drumlone Manhattan T132 topped the Dungannon Aberdeen Angus sale at 3,800gns for Kenneth Veitch, Lisbellaw.

Bull, born between 30/05/16 and 22/08/16 – 1, and reserve male champion, Robert Black, Racrane Prince North S472 by Rawburn Edge J983; 2, James Porter, Old Glenort Marko S515 by Cardona Fergus N892; 3, Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Eagle S293 by Woodvale Top Papa P692.

Bull, born between 20/09/16 and 19/12/16 – 1, and male champion, Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Emerson S304 by Woodvale Top Papa P692; 2, Kenneth Cartmill, Drumnahunshin Edge S705 by Woodvale Kool Jaguar P633; 3, Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Evergreen S315 by Woodvale Top Papa P692.

Bull, born between 02/01/17 and 06/03/17 – 1, Moses Irwin Jnr. Denamona Prince Cartier T216 by Glassel Del L886; 2, Kenneth Veitch, Drumlone Manhattan T132 by Blelack Prince Consort S286; 3, Messrs Samuel Scott and Son, Drumawhey Perfect T183 by Weeton Exocett P426.

Female, born between 11/04/16 and 28/07/16 – 1, and female champion, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Florance S272 by Blelack Duke J262; 2, and reserve female champion, James Porter, Old Glenort Katie S434 by Cardona Fergus N892.