Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society appoints new chief executive

Barrie Turner has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society, entering the role which has been vacant since the end of February 2017.

Mr Turner, who’s most recent role was international sales manager for the snacks division at Pasta Foods Ltd, will join the society to work alongside the council and will look to bring his vast experience in the worlds of both business and agriculture to the table to help guide the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society forward, working closely with members and staff alike.

Current senior vice president Angela McGregor has spoken about Mr Turner’s appointment and said: "A lot of deliberation and consideration has gone into the decision to appoint a new chief executive. After a period of change within the society where the decision was taken to not appoint a new chief executive immediately, it was important that the correct person entered the role when the time came about, and that is exactly what we have done.

"It is our ambition to continue to lead the industry from both a commercial and pedigree cattle point of view, and the vast and varied industry experience and knowledge Barrie brings with him will absolutely strengthen our already great position to drive forward as a breed for our members."

Mr Turner, who will formally start in his role in the week commencing 5th February, has held several senior roles in a number of industries including catering and hospitality, food and drink and agriculture, and holds a National Diploma in Agriculture from Askham Bryan College of Agriculture.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Turner said: "I feel deeply honoured and privileged to take this appointment and, along with council and the team at Pedigree House, be able to make a difference and take the Society forward from where it is today.

"I very much look forward to getting involved with our members, our Youth Development Programme and stakeholders, exploring every opportunity that arises to drive the society in a forward direction.

"The Aberdeen Angus members are getting a chief executive who works in a way that means I am always open and accessible, taking a very hands-on approach to everything I do, always being visible and available to listen and go the extra mile to make things happen. I’m excited to represent this great breed on every level, and think my experience in the food sector and meat trade in particular can synchronise together in this role very positively.

"I look forward to picking up the society’s current initiatives, learning how the breed operates and helping introduce new processes and methods where necessary, using my experience to build on the breed’s current strong status. I’m determined and passionate about continuing to increase demand for Aberdeen Angus at home and abroad, and look forward to what will be an exciting period for myself and the society and our members."