Aberdeen Angus dropped calf show

The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club held its inaugural dropped calf show and sale in conjunction with the Christmas Fair, hosted by Ballymena Mart.

Eligible calves were under eight-weeks-old and sired by a pedigree Aberdeen Angus bull.

First prize heifer calf was bred by William Gillespie from Portglenone. He is pictured receiving his award from NI Aberdeen Angus Club secretary Cathy O'Hara.

The bull calf class was won by Robert White from Ballycastle; while second and third prizes went to William Logan from Broughshane.

First prize in the heifer calf class went to William Gillespie from Portglenone; with second place going to Andrew Adams from Ballymena.

The NI Aberdeen Angus Club would like to congratulate the prize winners and thank Ballymena Mart for hosting the competition.