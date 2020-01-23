Aberdeen Angus steer sells for £1380 at Dungannon Mart

All classes of stock continue to sell sharply to peak at £1380 755kg Aberdeen Angus steer (183.00).

While heifers topped at £1210 for 595kg Limousin (204.00).

Dropped calves sold to £470 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull.

Heifer calves topped at £325 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1435 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Limousin bull Calf at foot.

Weanling males sold to £850 345kg Limousin (245.00).

While heifer calves sold to £860 380kg Limousin (226.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1380 755kg Aberdeen Angus (183.00) presented by N Elliott; G Allen £1370 700kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (196.00); J Hamill £1220 630kg Charolais (194.00), £1200 600kg Charolais (200.00), £1195 610kg Charolais (196.00), £1095 535kg Limousin (205.00); J Mallon £1015 505kg Charolais (201.00), £980 480kg Limousin (204.00), £910 445kg Limousin (205.00), £880 450kg Limousin (196.00); J Branningan £975 495kg SH (197.00); G Gibson £960 485kg Simmental (198.00); A and E Crozier £900 415kg Limousin (217.00), £895 400kg Limousin (224.00), £825 365kg Belgian Blue (226.00); A Patterson £880 355kg Charolais (248.00), £865 340kg Charolais (255.00), £730 310kg Charolais (236.00), £710 290kg Charolais (245.00) and S Molloy £790 335kg Simmental (236.00), £780 345kg Limousin (226.00).

HEIFERS

Quality heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1210 595kg Limousin (204.00) presented by N Dallas; J and J Livestock £1150 565kg Charolais (204.00), £1125 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (205.00), £1070 505kg Charolais (212.00), £1060 520kg Charolais (204.00), £1045 470kg Limousin (222.00), £995 440kg Charolais (226.00); S Stevenson £1060 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (206.00); I Hardy £1045 520kg Limousin (201.00), £1020 525kg Saler (194.00); I McKee £960 485kg Limousin (198.00); H Quinn £950 435kg Charolais (218.00), £885 395kg Limousin (224.00), £870 410kg Charolais (212.00), £870 405kg Charolais (215.00), £865 450kg Charolais (192.00), £800 415kg Limousin (193.00), £740 375kg Limousin (197.00), £710 370kg Limousin (192.00); I Dallas £930 485kg Limousin (192.00); M Patterson £930 490kg Charolais (190.00); A Patterson £890 460kg Charolais (194.00); B McKenna £880 420kg Limousin (210.00), £820 385kg Limousin (213.00); M Burrows £870 390kg Simmental (223.00) and M Mullin £795 415kg Limousin (192.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves continue to sell sharply to peak at £470 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull presented by S Johnston, £400 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, £290 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, £280 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; M Daly £465 Limousin bull, £290 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; S Quinn £410 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £215 Hereford bull; D J Gray £410 Hereford bull, £325 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; S Magennis £305 Limousin bull; S McAlister £300 Hereford bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull, £265 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; J Ewing £300 x 2 Limousin bulls, £290 Belgian Blue bull, £275 Limousin bull; K Loughran £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Wilson £255 Hereford bull; A Potter £240 Hereford bull; J Teague £215 x 2 Fleckvieh bulls and Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £300 for reared sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sell to £325 Belgian Blue presented by A Potter, £305 Belgian Blue heifer, £250 Hereford heifer; K Loughran £320 Belgian Blue heifer, £290 Belgian Blue heifer; S Johnston £300 x 2 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers, £270 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer; D J Gray £295 Hereford heifer; S McAlister £290 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £275 x 2 Hereford heifers, £275 Belgian Blue heifer; S Quinn £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £275 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Ewing £280 x 2 Limousin heifers and K Wilkinson £250 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS

Once again weanling prices continue to rise on the week to peak at £850 345kg Limousin steer (245.00) presented by S Watters, £830 380kg Limousin (217.00), £805 330kg Limousin (245.00); P Wylie £780 320kg Charolais (244.00); R Wilson £750 300kg Simmental (248.00), £685 300kg Simmental (227.00); M Mullin £660 245kg Limousin (267.00); D Daly £660 240kg Charolais (276.00); J Weir £655 260kg Charolais (252.00) and W and D Irvine £575 235kg Limousin (245.00).

Meanwhile weanlings heifers sold to £860 380kg Limousin (226.00) presented by J F Fox, £860 385kg Charolais (222.00); D Wilson £770 295kg Limousin (260.00), £750 260kg Limousin (286.00), £740 290kg Limousin (254.00), £715 270kg Limousin (264.00), £695 280kg Limousin (247.00); J Abraham £740 345kg Charolais (214.00), £700 320kg Charolais (218.00); W Abraham £735 325kg Charolais (226.00); M Mullin £730 300kg Charolais (244.00); P Wylie £720 320kg Charolais (225.00), £630 315kg Charolais (200.00) and M Donaghy £710 x 2 290kg Simmentals (244.00).