Aberdeen Angus Ulster Champion to be crowned at Shane’s Castle

The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club has announced that the 2019 Ulster Championship will take place at the Randox Antrim Show on Saturday 27th July.

Sponsored by the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association, the winner of the prestigious Ulster Perpetual Provincial Trophy will be selected by judge Thomas Beirne from the Drumbeera Herd based at Gorvagh, County Leitrim.

The winner will also receive a sash, gold medal and an engraved crystal whiskey glass.

The schedule for the one-day show has seven classes for pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle including, senior and junior bulls, cows, senior and junior heifers, calves, and a pair owned by exhibitor.

Schedules for the 113th Antrim Show are now available, and all completed entry forms and appropriate fees must be returned to the secretary on or before Monday 15th July.

Entry forms and schedule can be downloaded from the Randox Antrim Show website: www.randoxantrimshow.com.

Entries can also be completed online. Paper entries incur a fee of £10, while online entries will be charged at £8.

Further details from Antrim Agricultural Society secretary Patricia Pedlow on 07899 746542 or email: secretary@antrimshow.com