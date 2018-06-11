Abigail hopes to ‘moove’ mountains in Canada

Abigail McLean from Straid, Ballyclare lives on her family farm where the main enterprise is a 90 pedigree dairy Holstein Friesian herd.

Abigail is a final year student on the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture course at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus.

The course is a sandwich course with first year and final year spent in college and year two on placement on a farm.

Following completion of the course, Abigail plans to progress to a five year Veterinary Medicine course at Warsaw University of Life Sciences in Poland.

Outside of College, Abigail has been competing in power-lifting competitions since 2013 and is a previous European record holder, having lifted 180kgs deadlift at under 18 years.

This week she will be travelling to Calgary, Canada to compete in the world power lifting championships as a member of the GB Junior Team.

Abigail will be competing in the under-23s and will be lifting weights of 80kgs plus on bench, 150kgs plus on squat and hopes to achieve 200kgs deadlift having previously lifted 190kgs.

Abigail’s classmates and all the staff at CAFRE wish her every success in the competition.