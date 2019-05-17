ABP host showgoers at the Balmoral Show

Showgoers enjoyed visiting the ABP stand and speaking to representatives at the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank at Balmoral Park.

Farming Life's photographers were on hand to capture some photos from the event.

Larry Goodman and Gerry Melott from ABP with Breige Mulholland from Air Ambulance NI

