ABP host showgoers at the Balmoral Show Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Showgoers enjoyed visiting the ABP stand and speaking to representatives at the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank at Balmoral Park. Farming Life's photographers were on hand to capture some photos from the event. Larry Goodman and Gerry Melott from ABP with Breige Mulholland from Air Ambulance NI Beef industry must look to production contracts in future