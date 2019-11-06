ABP hosts farm to fork study tour for finalists

Fourteen local secondary school pupils and their teachers have taken part in a study tour with the meat processor ABP to find out more about the ABP UK-wide business.

They are all 2019 finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge and represent Aughnacloy College; Fivemiletown College; Wallace High School Lisburn and the Royal Belfast Academical Institution.

The tour commenced with an induction and cookery demonstration at CAFRE Loughry Campus before flying over to England to visit ABP UK’s site at Ellesmere which is one of Europe’s most advanced beef processing sites. There was also a visit to one of ABP’s exemplary Angus Blade Farms.

As part of the competition, the finalists have to work on projects that support the meat production sector. They also have to rear five Aberdeen Angus cross calves to beef, given to them by ABP and then sell them to the meat processor.