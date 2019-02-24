ABP judges revealed

The judging panel for the ABP Angus Youth Challenge semi-final event, which takes place on Friday, March 8, at CAFRE Loughry Campus has been announced.

The independent panel represents leading organisations within the agri-food, education and community sectors.

Judging the semi-finalists will be Zita Blair, Deputy President of the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster; Daryl Boyd, CAFRE Adviser to the NI Better Farm Beef Challenge; Conall Donnelly, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association; Edith Finlay, Education Manager, Council for Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment; Ian Marshall, Institute of Global Food Security, QUB; Mairead Lavery, Agriculture Journalist; Seamus McMenamin, Economist, Livestock & Meat Commission; Daryl McLaughlin, Policy Adviser, Ulster Farmers’ Union as well as Farm Manager John Meade; George Moffet, Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE; Aurelie Moralis, President NI Veterinary Association; Naomi Rutherford, Agriculture PhD Student, Queen’s University and Andrew Wallace, Head of Membership Services, Business in the Community NI.

The semi-final will take the form of an exhibition of displays by the semi-finalist teams showcasing their innovative thinking on Angus beef related themes, the promotion of Northern Irish beef and issues surrounding the local rural life. The semi-finalists are 14-16 year-old school children with a strong mix of girls and boys taking part from all over the province.

The teams that make it through to the final stage of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge will go on to receive their Angus cross calves at a special prize-giving event on 17th May at the Balmoral Show. They will then benefit from an 18-month farm-to-fork skills development programme with one of the UK’s leading meat processors. The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is organised by ABP in partnership with the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group.