ABP marks milestone with Downtown

The award-winning beef and lamb processor, ABP, is marking a milestone 150th Balmoral Show by teaming up with the leading, local commercial radio broadcaster Downtown/Cool FM.

The partnership will bring broadcasts from the show throughout the four days across Downtown/Downtown Country and CoolFM. At the show itself, the Downtown Radio Show Stage in association with ABP will also be presenting live musical acts for visitors, with top names like Lisa McHugh and Derek Ryan in this year’s line-up.

Commenting on the initiative, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, George Mullan, said: “ABP’s supply chain relationship involving thousands of beef and sheep farmers across the province. This is a landmark year for the show, so we’re delighted to support Downtown/Cool FM’s broadcast coverage, bringing all that is good about farming, locally produced food and rural life to visitors at the show to the three stations weekly audience of 708,000.”

ABP is already a platinum sponsor of Balmoral Show supporting several livestock prizes in the cattle and sheep rings.

The company is making the most of the excitement that is Balmoral Show to bring its finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge to Balmoral. ABP will be presenting 20 Angus cross calves to pupils from Belfast Royal Academy; Enniskillen Royal Grammar; Rainey Endowed Magherafelt; and St Louis Grammar Ballymena on 18th May at the Cattle Lawn. The teenagers, who range from 14-16 years old, will then go on to rear their calves through to finishing and share the net profit at sale to ABP amongst their groups.

George Mullan continued: “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge gives young people a practical “hands-on” insight into the production of high quality sustainable Northern Irish Angus beef in a way that promotes the range of work opportunities that exist in our agri-food sector for talented young people. The Balmoral Show offers the right time and place to bring that message to school-leavers.”

ABP in Northern Ireland is part of the UK division of ABP Food Group. Its sites in Newry and Lurgan employ over 650 people and supply high quality beef, and lamb produce to leading supermarket chains and food service providers. ABP’s livestock team will be on hand throughout the four days at stand, B43, to talk with farmers on the opportunities to do business.