ABP Newry Show gears up for a spectacular

This year’s ABP Newry Show takes place on Saturday June 30th. The venue for the event is Newry Rugby Club grounds on the Hilltown Road.

Taking pride of place at the show will be its 150th anniversary celebrations.

“This is a very special year for Newry,” confirmed Show vice president Tommy Collins. “And we want as many people to joins us for what promises to be a very special event.”

He continued: “The Newry area has a very special farming and food heritage. The Show has always managed to reflect this in a way that brings our entire community together.”

Naturally, the Show organisers are expecting an exceptionally large turnout of visitors this year.

Society secretary Brian Lockhart is already confirming a large entry of cattle, sheep and other livestock on the big day.

“Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since. This year’s show will feature an exciting mix of agricultural livestock classes, trade events, a dog show, a fashion show, an artisan food court, Kidz Farm, tug-of-war, a funfair plus Silversteam Sheepdogs, and many other attractions. It all adds up to an exciting day-out for all the family.

“The Big O Show” leads the entertainment on stage with Big O, Country Harmony and Magician Johnny Kielty, contributing to this year’s event,” added Lockhart.

Farming Life’s Richard Halleron was the guest speaker at the show’s recent sponsors’ evening.

He said that farmers must get a better price for the produce they bring to market, adding:“The power of the supermarkets must be checked. Farmers are not receiving their fair share of the monies that come into the farming and food chain at the retail end.”

But Halleron also pointed to the bright future, which agriculture in Northern Ireland can look forward to.

“Consumers have never been more interested in finding out about the food that they eat,” he explained. “The farming sector must do a better job in meeting this challenge.”

He continued: “The world’s population is set to grow by almost 50% over the next four decades. It will be left to farmers to feed all these extra mouths.”

The launch event was marked by the presentation of significant donations from Newry Show Society to two charities - the Southern Area Hospice and NI Dog Rescue Association.

For further information, contact Newry Show Society on: 07808 803306 or visit the website: www.newryshow.com

Old photographs and memorabilia wanted

As part of Newry Agricultural Show’s 150th Anniversary celebrations, organisers of the event are searching for old photographs, catalogues, medals and memorabilia connected to the show’s past.

The items will be used for an exhibition on the day of the show in June.

To help with the search they are having a drop off day at Newry Museum today, Saturday 12 May from 11am to 2pm.

Any photographs taken along will be scanned and returned to you on the day.

If you can’t make it on the day but have material you would like to contribute you can contact Michelle Moloney at MICHELLEM37@GMAIL.COM