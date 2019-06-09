ABP Newry Show has a new home

This year’s ABP Newry Show will take place at its new home, lands in the very heart of Bessbrook village that have been made available by the McCague and Murphy families.

“This will be our 151st annual event,” confirmed Newry Show chairman Will Glendinning.

“The new venue represents the next chapter in what has become one of the most successful development stories within Northern Ireland’s farming and food sectors.”

Newry Show continues to grow from strength to strength. Two years ago, the event hosted a very successful visit by members of the Aberdeen Angus World Congress. This was followed by the show’s 150th anniversary celebrations in 2018. Adding to all of this in 2019 will be the unveiling of the show’s new home at lands on the outskirts of Bessbrook.

This year’s ABP Newry Show takes place on Saturday June 29th. Speaking at the recent 2019 launch event, show secretary Brian Lockhart confirmed the very special farming and food heritage associated with the Newry area.

He continued: “The Show has always managed to reflect this in a way that brings our entire community together.”

Naturally, the Show organisers are expecting an exceptionally large turnout of visitors this year. Brian Lockhart is already confirming a large entry of cattle, sheep and other livestock on the big day.

Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since. This year’s show will feature an exciting mix of agricultural livestock classes, trade events, a dog show, a fashion show, an artisan food court, Silverstream Sheep Dogs, tug-of-war, a funfair plus Kidz Animal Petting Farm and many other attractions. It all adds up to an exciting day-out for all the family.

William Irvine, who had held the position of Ulster Farmers’ Union dairy committee chairman for the past three years, was the guest speaker at the show’s recent launch evening.

“He highlighted the disconnect that now exists between the general consumer and farmers.

But Mr Irvine also pointed to the bright future, which agriculture in Northern Ireland can look forward to.

“Consumers have never been more interested in finding out about the food that they eat,” he explained.

“The farming sector must do a better job in meeting this challenge.”

ABP’s Liam McCarthy also spoke at the launch event. He pointed out that events like Newry Show play a vital role in helping local agriculture overcome the challenge of isolationism, which is so prevalent in all our rural communities at the present time.

The launch event was marked by the presentation of significant donations from Newry Show Society to three charities: the Southern Area Hospice and NI Dog Rescue Association and the Brain Injury Foundation

For further information, contact Newry Show Society on: 07770 655643 or visit the website www.newryshow.co.uk