ABP opens Angus Youth Challenge

One of the province’s leading meat processors, ABP, is calling for new entries to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

This is a skills-based competition offering a host of opportunities for teenagers to develop skills and knowledge of the agri-food industry from farm to fork, in a fun and challenging way.

“The ABP Angus Youth Challenge reaches out to young people with an interest in the agri-food production at a key stage in their education,” explained George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland. “The enthusiasm of the young people already taking part in the Challenge has been fantastic. We’re now looking for more entries from groups of 14 to 16 year olds who can showcase their knowledge and demonstrate a strong interest in agri-food production by representing their school, club or community with pride.”

Entry is by short video followed by a shortlisting interview to reach the semi-final. Semi-finalists will compete at a national heat in March 2019 in front of an independent judging panel of industry experts and the media.

The teams that make the final stage will be awarded five Aberdeen Angus calves each at a high profile, public prize-giving ceremony during the 2019 Balmoral Show.

They will then go on to rear their calves through to finishing and fully benefit from the net profit at sale of the calves to ABP during an 18-month programme with ABP. An additional £1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the overall winning school/club or group.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is organised in conjunction with the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group. “Reaching the final of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge means travel; first-hand insights into a leading and award-winning beef processor; building experience for future careers whilst working on exciting projects that support ABP’s quality beef supply chain,” explained Charles Smith, General Manager of the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group.

The 2018 finalists who are currently participating in the programme are representing Belfast Royal Academy, Enniskillen Royal Grammar, Rainey Endowed Magherafelt and St Louis Grammar Ballymena. Entrants do not have to live on a farm to take part. Closing date is noon 30th November 2018. Interested parties should contact Arthur Callaghan, ABP T. 07884 483929 E: Arthur.callaghan@abpbeef.com

Visit: www.angusproducergroup.com/index.php/abp-ni-angus-youth-challenge/

Find the event on Facebook #ABPAngusYouth