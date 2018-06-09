ABP plans annual BBQ

The leading agri-food company ABP has announced a link-up with two local charities at its Summer Steak Barbecue for Suppliers later this month.

ABP has become a Corporate Champion of Cash for Kids Northern Ireland and will also support Air Ambulance through Ulster Farmer’s Union’s centenary drive to raise £100,000 for the Helicopter Emergency Service.

Cash for Kids is celebrating its 10th birthday this year and ABP has committed to raising a minimum of £10,000 in support of the charity’s mission to help local disadvantaged children all over Northern Ireland.

Welcoming ABP as a Corporate Champion, Charity Manager Geraldine Andrews said: “We are delighted to have ABP on board to help with our mission of responding to the needs of children in local communities who are suffering as a result of illness, disability, poverty or neglect so they can live better lives and achieve their potential.”

Commenting on ABP’s decision to get behind the UFU’s Air Ambulance appeal, UFU President Ivor Ferguson said: “We are very pleased to have ABP’s support in our centenary year. The Air Ambulance provides a vital service to the rural community. It has been in place just under a year and already many of its call-outs have been farming related. The air ambulance gets emergency medical help to hard-to-reach places, fast. It is something we all hope we will never need but will be forever grateful that it is there if we do. It is mainly funded through donations and the charity needs to raise £2.5 million every year to remain operational.”

ABP Summer Steak Barbecue is expected to attract hundreds of their beef and lamb producers and their partners. It takes place at the Armagh City Hotel on 22nd June with live country music and dancing to Johnny Brady. Downtown Radio’s Drivetime Presenter Neal McClelland will host the event and a charity auction. Two tickets to see Shania Twain at the SSE Arena in September will be awarded to the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed Lady,’ courtesy of Downtown Radio. 100% of funds raised through ticket sales will be donated to ABP’s nominated charities. For more information contact Philip Simpson ABP Newry telephone 44 (0)28 3026 3211.