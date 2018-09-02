ABP raises £10,000 for UFU centenary charity appeal

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has thanked the ABP for its support for the UFU’s centenary Air Ambulance charity appeal.

In June, one of Northern Ireland’s leading beef and lamb processors ABP held a summer steak barbecue for farmer-suppliers in Armagh City Hotel. A total of £10,000 was raised for Air Ambulance NI.

Ivor Ferguson, UFU president said: “Thanks to ABP and those that attended the barbecue for their generosity and support, we are that much closer to hitting our ambitious target of raising £100,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.”

The Air Ambulance provides a vital service to the rural community.

“It has been in place just over a year and already many call-outs have been farming related. The air ambulance gets emergency medical help to hard-to-reach places, fast. It is something we all hope we will never need but will be forever grateful that is there if we do, the money raised through our centenary appeal will help ensure the service continues to be available,” said Mr Ferguson.

George Mullan, managing director of ABP in Northern Ireland said the company was very pleased to be able to lend its support to the UFU centenary appeal and congratulated them on their success to date.

He added: “I would like to thank everyone who supported our summer barbecue and helped raise funds for our two nominated charities, Air Ambulance NI and Cash for Kids NI.”