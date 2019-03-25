abp staff get behind charity drive

Staff at ABP UK are thrilled to have raised £127,000 for their 2017 and 2018 charity partner, Cancer Research UK.

The team at ABP, one of Europe’s leading food processors, took part in a range of initiatives across the business to raise the money including bake sales, barbecues, and sponsored sporting events such as golf tournaments and colleagues running the London Marathon.

Jim Avery, Retail Operations Director at ABP UK says: “We’re a big part of many communities across the UK, from Dorset to Perthshire, and we’re always looking at ways to give back. The team really got involved in fundraising and we’re glad we could do our bit to help.”

Ellen Jurczak, Local Fundraising Manager at Cancer Research UK says: “We rely heavily on donations to undertake the work we do and we’re grateful that so many people at ABP dedicated time to help us make a difference to thousands of people.”

Pictured from left to right are: Dr Giacomo de Piccoli, University of Warwick researcher, Lisa Wilson, ABP PA to Jim Avery, Jim Avery, ABP Retail Operations Director and Ellen Jurczak, Cancer Research UK Local Fundraising Manager