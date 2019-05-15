ABP to host farm accidents event

Platinum sponsor of Balmoral Show, ABP, opens its doors this morning (15th May) to farmer suppliers and industry stakeholders for an important event to promote farm safety.

At the event, in a facilitated discussion with the TV presenter, Paul Clark, survivors of serious farm accidents will give their personal accounts of the events leading up to their accidents and the aftermath of these traumatic events for both farm and family.

The son of a dairy farmer, William Sayers from Co. Tyrone, lost his arm when he was 12 years of age as a result of a farm machinery accident. Ann Doherty, a mother of three from Kilkenny, was attacked by a bull. The consequences have been life-changing.

“ABP decided to host this special event on the opening morning of Balmoral Show as part of its commitment to increasing awareness of farm safety and related issues,” explains George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland.

“As a platinum sponsor of the Show and broadcast partner of DTR/Cool FM, we will use these platforms to help draw attention to the life-changing impact of farm accidents and stimulate a discussion on what the agricultural industry can do to continue to build a community of support for the sector.”

The event is being held in association with the Farm Safety Partnership and Embrace Farm. Embrace Farm was set up by Norma and Brian Rohan in 2014 when Brian lost his father as a result of a fatal farm accident.

Embrace Farm obtained its fully charitable status in 2017 and is the first not-for-profit organisation of its kind for the farming community on the island of Ireland.

To find out more visit www.embracefarm.com