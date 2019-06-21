ABP wins top industry award

ABP UK, which has sites in Newry and Lurgan has been announced as the winner of the Own Label Supplier of the Year Award at the prestigious Grocer Gold Awards in London.

ABP was chosen ahead of representatives from across all own label food categories by a panel of CEO’s and commercial directors from the UK’s leading supermarkets, wholesalers and buying groups.

The judging panel noted the breadth of category support, customer insights, service levels and continuous product innovation as the points that stood out for ABP.

Commenting on the results, Tom Kirwan, managing director of ABP UK said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive such recognition from the retail industry. It is a real endorsement of a commitment to doing the right thing for the customer by all of our colleagues in ABP’s UK’s operations and across the wider ABP Group.”