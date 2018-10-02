Action Renewables event at Ballymena

Renewable energy experts, Action Renewables, are set to address renewable electricity generators in Ballymena and surrounding areas at an upcoming free workshop taking place on October 3 at Tullyglass Hotel.

The workshop will be the fourth event in Action Renewables’ current roadshow, following recent successes in Omagh, Magheralin and Cookstown. The roadshow is driving awareness of changes set to transform Northern Ireland’s electricity market in the coming months, following the implementation of the Integrated Single Electricity Market (I-SEM) in October 2018.

The free seminar will provide delegates with a better understanding of the impending changes and how they, as renewable electricity generators or individuals with interest in the renewable electricity market, can protect and maximise returns on their renewable assets.

Alongside talks from key members of the Action Renewables team on Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROCs) and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), the event will also feature discussion on finance, insurance, hydrogen and legal topics surrounding renewable electricity generation in Northern Ireland from Close Brothers, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, Hydrogen Green Power and A&L Goodbody respectively. Local generators will be presented with a range of challenges and opportunities, particularly when securing the best value for PPAs in the new market.

If you are interested in attending contact events@actionrenewables.co.uk. For assistance with your existing or planned renewable installations, contact techteam@actionrenewables.co.uk or contact Action Renewables: +44 (0) 2890 727 760.