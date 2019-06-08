Additional sponsorship for upcoming Holstein NI herd competition

Holstein Northern Ireland is delighted to welcome Cookstown Dairy Services and Trioliet as new sponsors of its annual herds inspection competition. They will partner long-term sponsor Ulster Bank in providing financial backing for the 2019 competition.

Club secretary John Martin said: “We are pleased to secure additional sponsorship for our hotly contested herds inspection competition. As a result, the overall winner of the competition will receive £1,000 prize money.

“Ulster Bank has a long association with the annual herds inspection competition and will continue to support the premier section. Cookstown Dairy Services, supplier of the Dairymaster parlour range, will provide financial backing for the junior section; while diet feeder specialist Trioliet will sponsor the senior section of the competition.”

John Martin continued: ”Everyone who took part in last year’s competition will automatically be re-entered unless they advise me otherwise.”

“Club members who want to amend their entry or withdraw from the competition should notify me prior to the closing date on Monday 10 th June. We also look forward to welcoming entries from new members and those who haven’t participated in the competition for several years.”

Awards will be presented to the best small, medium and large herds in the premier, senior and junior herd categories. There are also prizes for the best individual animals (in-milk heifer, junior cow, senior cow), bull progeny groups, and the best cow family groups.

A production award was introduced in 2017, for the best cow that has produced a minimum of 70 tonnes of milk. The judge will take into account the age of the animal, total milk produced, and overall conformation.

John Martin added: “A few changes have been implemented in recent years and I would urge members to consult the entry form and schedule for a copy of the competition’s updated rules.”

Holstein NI chairman Charlie Weir added: “This competition is growing from strength-to-strength and we are indebted to Ulster Bank for its continued commitment. I would also like to thank Cookstown Dairy Services and Trioliet for coming on board to provide sponsorship for the junior and senior categories.”

Judging of the premier section is already underway with Edward Griffiths from the Coachgate Herd officiating. The junior section will be judged by Ben Mallon from Toome, and the senior section will be judged by Ian Watson, Coleraine. Judging will take place mid-June.

John Martin concluded: “The winner of the award for the best overall herd will go forward to represent Northern Ireland in Holstein UK’s National Premier Pedigree Herd Competition. “

The entry fee is £20 per herd. Bull progeny and cow family groups can be entered at an additional cost of £10 each; while individual animals carry an additional fee of £5 each. All herds must be officially milk recorded.

Entry forms are available on request from the Holstein NI office, contact Jennifer on 028 8772 7728; or text club secretary John Martin on mobile: 07711 041128.

The closing date for entries is Monday, June 10.