Advance Direct Payments begin to issue

Advance Direct Payments to farmers began issuing from today, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced.

It is anticipated that the first payments will begin to reach farmers’ bank accounts from Friday 19 October 2018. Advance payments will continue to be released on a daily basis until early November. Balance payments, or full payments for those unable to receive an advance payment, will commence on 3 December 2018.

The Department successfully obtained permission from the European Commission to make advance payments at 70% of claim value, rather than 50%, on fully verified claims. NI remains the only region of the United Kingdom to make advance payments and the Department is making every effort to process advance payments to as many farm businesses as possible.

Payment letters have issued, or alternatively farmers and their agents can view their own payment information online via DAERA’s Online Services system.