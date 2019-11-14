Advice on use of KERB granules

KERB granules is a pre- or post-emergence residual herbicide that provides long term residual control of annual and perennial grasses and a wide range of other weeds in farm and commercial forestry, ornamental plantings and recreation areas.

KERB is commonly used along fence lines and gravel pathways.

KERB may be applied to all soil types however efficacy may be reduced on soils with high organic matter.

Propyzamide the active in KERB works by inhibiting cell division which disrupts growth and gradually works through the root system leading to eventual death of the target weed. KERB granules are mobile in the soil profile and therefore the best results will be achieved in cooler conditions. If warm, dry conditions prevail after application then weed control may be reduced. Although KERB can be applied in all weather conditions, application on top of snow, or to severely frozen ground should be avoided if there is any risk of surface runoff.

KERB granules can be used on all ornamental trees, shrubs and roses. Where shrub beds are mulched KERB must be applied immediately prior to mulching to prevent weeds from growing through the mulch. KERB takes the worry out of weed control economically. With just one application per season trees, shrubs and borders can be cost effectively protected from invasion and competition by weeds. KERB granules are non-irritant, non sensitising and have no known bio-accumulation potential and are non-ecotoxic which means KERB products are very safe to use.