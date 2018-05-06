Advisory service welcomed

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed the launch of DAERA’s new single advisory service, aimed at supporting Northern Ireland’s farm and food businesses.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson says: “The new service should benefit farmers, not just offering advice on the development of farm and food businesses but incorporating within it ways to be more sustainable such as considering the business’s economic and environmental performance.”

The service will complement the new Sustainable Land Management Branch based at Greenmount Campus. The branch will offer advice and support to farmers on issues such as air quality, biodiversity, land management and water quality.

Mr Ferguson says: “We welcome this joined-up approach and in working in partnership with our stakeholders in the future.”