AFBI Research at the Winter Fair 2019

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute’s (AFBI) researchers and vets will be available at this year’s Winter Fair on 12th December to discuss with you recent research findings on topical areas and issues facing the NI dairy industry. A key focus will be on calf nutrition and health as well as environmental challenges.

When visiting the stand make sure to collect AFBI’s ‘Calf Rearing Essentials’ guide which will be launched at the Winter Fair. This booklet draws on the results of AgriSearch and DAERA funded research undertaken at AFBI Hillsborough and on farms across Northern Ireland. The booklet covers a wide range of topics including the importance of colostrum, common calf diseases, pre- and post-wean nutrition and calf housing. Copies of the booklet will be available on the day. An additional focus will be on the current ‘Optihouse project’, which aims to examine the impact of housing design and environmental conditions on calf health and performance on dairy farms across Northern Ireland.

AFBI also conducts a wide variety of Agri-Environmental Management research and experts on Soil Nutrient Management will be available to discuss how to optimise grass yields and protect soil health. Experts will also be available to explain the promotion of biodiversity and restoration of terrestrial ecology as well as the mitigation of ammonia and greenhouse gas emissions from production systems

Many of the research projects being undertaken by AFBI have been co-funded by AgriSearch through the ‘dairy levy’ so please come along to the AFBI stand to discuss how your levy payments are invested to secure a profitable future for dairy farmers in Northern Ireland.

AFBI will be located at Stand Number EK58 in the Eikon Exhibition Centre and staff look forward to welcoming you on 12th December.