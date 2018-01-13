AFBI Science Outlook Conference 2018

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will be hosting its ‘Science Outlook Conference 2018’ on Tuesday, 13 March 2018.

The conference will focus on recent developments in science which will have significant implications for the local and global agri-food sector.

Key topics for discussion will include:

q Bovine Tuberculosis – Progress Towards a Science-Based Solution;

q Livestock Improvement Through Genetic Selection and the Power of Big Data;

q Science and Land Management - Opportunities to Deliver Sustainable Intensification.

This event is your chance to hear about the latest developments in science and how these will shape the future of the local and global agri-food industry.

Speakers, including internationally renowned researchers, are to be confirmed.

The conference will run from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday 13 March 2018 at the Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick.

More details will follow on the AFBI website: www.afbini.gov.uk