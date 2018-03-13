AFBI Science Outlook Conference tackles key issues

The Agri Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) have secured world-leading scientific experts to lead discussion on three of the major issues facing the Northern Ireland agri food sector –

· Bovine TB

· Genetic Progress

· Ammonia

AFBI Science – Shaping Livestock Farming for 2030 will take place on Tuesday 13th March, 2018 at the Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick. A few places for the conference are still available.

Professor Simon More, University College Dublin will describe how science is being used to achieve eradication of bovine TB in the Republic of Ireland by 2030.

Professor Donagh Berry, Teasgasc Moorepark will discuss how new traits such as feed efficiency, temperament and resistance to disease can be included in genetic selection to enable much more informed value-creating decisions.

Dr John Gilliland, Expert Group on Sustainable Land Management and Dr Donnacha Doody will discuss the role of science and its application in delivering a profitable and sustainable future for livestock farming.

Admission fee is £20. For further information/registration visit www.afbini.gov.uk/events