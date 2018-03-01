AFBI welcomes future generation to explore research opportunities

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) recently hosted a Schools Open Day at its Hillsborough research station.

With an excellent turnout, over 158 GCSE and A-Level students from Belfast, Dungannon, Fermanagh, Lisburn, Omagh, Portadown and Saintfield had the opportunity to gain a captivating insight into the innovative studies taking place at AFBI.

After being welcomed onto the farm, students were given a tour of the research facilities, talking to the livestock scientists and postgraduate students about their role and area of research. Some pupils were even lucky enough to witness a calf being born when learning about the current challenges and research into sustainable livestock production.

Over the course of the day, pupils were presented with up-to-date scientific knowledge on topics such as beef, dairy, pig and sheep production as well as renewable energy sources and the potential to mitigate the environmental impact of livestock production.

The Open Day gave students the chance to meet and question the AFBI scientists leading these projects, whilst gaining an insight into the role of a research scientist and experiencing first-hand the innovative agri-food research taking place in AFBI.