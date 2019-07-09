Aged rams selling to £121 and cast ewes to £100 at Massereene Mart

A great entry of sheep met a sharper trade at Massereene on Monday (July 8) with lambs rising to 384p for 22kg Texels and heavy lots selling to £90.00.

Aged rams selling to £121.00 and cast ewes selling to £100.

Light lambs per kg: Crumlin producer 15 Texel 22kg, £84.50, 384p. Antrim producer 12 Texel 20.5kg, £77.50, 378p. Aghalee producer 2 Suffolk 22kg, £83.00, 377p. Aldergrove producer 11 Charollais 21.5kg, £80.50, 374p. Larne producer 13 Charollais Zwartble 22kg, £82.00, 373p. Carnlough producer 15 Texel 22kg, £82.00, 373p. Crumlin producer 5 Texel 21.5kg, £80.00, 372p. Ballynure producer 10 Texel 20.5kg, £76.00, 371p. Nutts Corner producer 31 Texel 22.5kg, £83.00, 369p. Ballyclare producer 9 Hampshire 22kg, £81.00, 368p. Moorefield producer 22 Texel 23kg, £84.50, 367p. Ballynure producer 40 Texel Suffolk 22.5kg, £82.50, 367p. Glenarm producer 33 Texel 22.5kg, £82.50, 367p. Aldergrove producer 2 Suffolk 22kg, £80.00, 364p. Crumlin producer 9 Suffolk 22kg, £80.00, 364p. Crumlin producer 2 Texel 21.5kg, £78.00, 363p. Belfast producer 6 Texel 21kg, £76.00, 362p. Parkgate producer 5 Charollais 23kg, £83.00, 361p. Kells producer 27 Texel crossbred 23kg, £83.00, 361p. Glenwherry producer 8 Charollais 22.5kg, £81.00, 360p. Crumlin producer 13 Texel 22kg, £79.20, 360p. Ballyclare producer 18 Charollais crossbred 23kg, £82.50, 359p. Newtownabbey producer 27 Texel 22.5kg, £80.50, 358p. Templepatrick producer 15 Texel Hampshire 21.5kg, £77.00, 358p. Antrim producer 13 Suffolk 23kg, £82.00, 357p. Antrim producer 8 Texel Charollais 23kg, £82.00, 357p.

Heavy lambs: Larne producer Charollais £90.00, Dundrod producer 2 Texel 27kg, £89.50, Antrim producer Suffolk £89.00, Muckamore producer 4 Texel 24kg, £86.50, 360p, Larne producer 11 Texel Suffolk 24kg, £86.00, 358p, Muckamore producer 5 Charollais 27kg, £86.00, Broughshane producer 21 Texel 24.5kg, £85.50, 349p, Belfast producer 23 Suffolk Texel 25kg, £85.50, 342p, Gracehill producer Dorset £85.50, Antrim producer 31 Suffolk 23.5kg, £85.00, 362p, Dundrod producer 11 Texel 23.5kg, £85.00, 362p, Larne producer 12 Charollais 24kg, £85.00, 354p, Newtownabbey producer 13 Texel 24kg, £85.00, 354p, Gracehill producer 3 Dorset 24kg, £84.50, 352p, Nutts Corner producer 10 Texel 23.5kg, £84.00, 357p, Larne producer 7 Texel 24kg, £84.00, 350p, Aghalee producer 2 Suffolk 24kg, £84.00, 350p, Kells producer 5 Texel 24kg, £84.00, 350p, Larne producer 10 Suffolk 24kg, £83.00, 346p, Randalstown producer 4 crossbred 24kg, £83.00, 346p and Randslatown producer 5 Texel 24kg, £83.00, 346p.

Cast ewes and rams: Groomsport producer 4 Texel rams £121.00, Donaghadee producer 2 Texel ewes £100.00, Aldergrove producer Suffolk ewes £95.00, Aaghalee producer Suffolk ewes £92.00, Muckamore producer Texel ewes £91.00, Aldergrove producer 2 crossbred ewes £91.00, Antrim producer Texel ewes £90.00, Templepatrick producer 12 Suffolk ewes £90.00, Groomsport producer 11 Texel ewes £90.00, Moira producer 15 Suffolk ewes £90.00, Ballyclare producer 2 Suffolk ewes £88.00 and Gleno producer 2 Suffolk ewes £87.00.

Dorset ewes to £86.

Crossbred ewes to £86.

Mule ewes to £80.

Cheviot ewes to £70.

Blackfaced ewes to £46.