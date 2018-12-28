Agri-food figures recognised in New Year Honours list

A number of well known names in the agri-food industry have been recognised in this year’s New Years Honours list.

They include John Henning, former head of agricultural relations at Danske Bank, and Malcolm Beatty, chief executive of the Forest Service, who both receive OBE’s.

An MBE is awarded to Declan Billington, managing director of John Thompson and Sons Ltd, for services to economic development in Northern Ireland.

See the full list here:

COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)

Mr Nicholas David George COBURN For services to the economy

Dr Bryan KEATING - For services to economic development

Professor David Noel LIVINGSTONE FBA - For services to scholarship in geography, history of science and intellectual history

Dr William James MCBRIDE - For services to Rugby Union

Professor John Christopher MCCRUDDEN - For services to human rights law

Mr Edward Mark MCGUCKIN - For services to the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Mr Malcolm Howard BEATTY - For services to the natural environment

Mr Patrick Joseph DOHERTY - For services to the transformation of the Titanic Quarter site, Belfast.

Mrs Carol Ann GRAHAM - For services to justice in Northern Ireland

Mr Henry GREGG - For services to football

Mr Charles John HENNING - For services to agriculture

Mrs Deirdre HOUSTON - For services to integrated education in Randalstown

Mr Brian INGRAM - For services to vulnerable children and adults in custody

Mrs Alma Mary LOUGHREY - For services to children in early years education

Mr Adrian MCALLISTER - For services to policing, criminal justice and child protection

Professor James Charles MCELNAY - For services to higher education and pharmacy

Mrs Marie ROULSTON - For services to healthcare and young people

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Mr Peter Newton ACHESON - For services to the voluntary and community sector

Mr Andrew Joseph David ALLEN - For services to veterans and their families in Northern Ireland

Mrs Maureen ALLEN - For services to the community in Ballymena

Mr Declan George BILLINGTON - For services to economic development

Mrs Zoe Alexandra BORELAND - For services to midwifery

Mr Alan BOYD - For services to the community in Belfast

Mrs Sarah Roberta BROWNLEE - For services to health and social care and charitable fundraising

Mrs Melanie Elaine CHRISTIE-BOYLE - For services to the economy

Mr William Harold CONNOR - For services to education

Mrs Celine Collette CRAIG - For services to the community in Londonderry

Mr Derek Andrew CRAWFORD - For services to Rugby Union.

Mr Henry James CRAWFORD - For services to the Northern Ireland food and hospitality sectors

Miss Patricia Louise DONALD - For services to older people

Mr Thomas Watters Perry DONALDSON J.P. - For services to the Boys’ Brigade, Lay Magistracy and education.

Mr William Nigel DOUGHERTY - For services to primary education and the community in Londonderry

Mr Colin HARDING - For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Frances HARDY - For services to the St John Ambulance Service.

Mr Hugh Mervyn HERRON - For services to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland.

Mrs Rosemary Frances LEECH - For services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland

Ms Jacqueline LOCKE (GORMAN) - For services to social housing

Mr Thomas Ernest LONG - For services to education

Dr Christopher John LYNN - For services to archaeology and heritage in Northern Ireland

Mr Gareth Gerald MCAULEY - For services to football in Northern Ireland

Mrs Imelda Mary MCGUCKEN - For services to nursing and palliative care in Northern Ireland.

Dr Neil Edward MCKITTRICK - For services to humanitarianism and international relations and the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Pairic O’BRIEN - For services to occupational therapy and housing for people with disabilities

Mrs Claire Louise O’HANLON - For services to people affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Mr Wilfred PYPER - For services to musical theatre and drama in Northern Ireland

Ms Mary ROULSTON - For services to education

Ms Sheila Elizabeth SIMONS (BODEN) - For services to social care and protection of women and children

Mr Gerard SKELTON - For services to young people and community cohesion in Northern Ireland

Mrs Heather Carolyn SMART - For services to the advancement of women in the Fire and Rescue Service

Mr Finlay SPRATT - For public service and charity

Mrs Elizabeth Ann WEIR - For services to the arts and education

Mrs Jacqueline WEIR - For services to the community in North Belfast

MEDALLIST OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (BEM)

Mr James ANDERSON - For services to education

Mr Stephen John BAXTER - For services to football in Northern Ireland

Mrs Eithne Marian BEGLEY - For services to the youth justice system and young people in custody

Ms Evelyn Elizabeth BENNETT - For services to charity

Miss Margaret Wilson BROWN - For services to young people in Ballymena

Mr Anthony Richard CLARKE - For services to badminton

Mr Thomas Martin DILLON - For public and charitable services

Mrs Elizabeth Eileen DOHERTY - For services to palliative and terminal care in Castlederg and West Tyrone

Mr Robert Norman ESPIE - For voluntary service to ceremonial duties and remembrance

Dr John Stuart FAULKNER - For services to conservation and grass breeding in Northern Ireland

Mr James FERGUSON - For services to local government and the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Elizabeth FIELDING - For services to Foyle Child Contact Centre, Londonderry

Mr Daniel Joseph GALLAGHER - For services to football and community cohesion in Sion Mills, Northern Ireland

Mrs Elizabeth GLASS - For services to music

Mr James Lowry GRANT - For services to the community in County Antrim

Mr Desmond John GREGG - For services to the community in Craigavon

Mr David Henry HAMMERTON - For services to police and military families and the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Jemima (Ina) HENRY - For services to the Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice

Mrs Muriel IRWIN - For services to Diabetes Care and the community in County Tyrone

Mr Hugh KENNEDY - For services to the community and young people in Londonderry

Mr David Edward KNOX - For services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Robert Leonard LINGWOOD - For services to the community in County Tyrone

Mr George Henry MCALPIN - For services to the tourism industry

Mrs Jane Alison MCALPIN - For services to the tourism industry

Mrs Anne Marie MCCOMB - For services to forestry and to red squirrel conservation

Mrs Glenda Rodgers MCCORMICK- For services to the community in Bushmills, County Antrim

Mr Joseph Gabriel MCCURRY - For services to the community in Dungannon

Mr William Joseph MCKELVEY - For services to the community in County Tyrone

Mr William Frederick Francis MILLS - For services to the Royal British Legion and the community in Coleraine

Mr Colin Andrew MOFFETT - For services to local government

Miss Sharon PATTERSON - For voluntary services to mental health support

Mr Leonard Francis QUIGG - For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Gretta REID - For voluntary services to First Aid and the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone

Mrs Joanne Elizabeth ROCK - For services to people with breast cancer

Mr Ernest Carson SMYTH - For public service

Mrs Gwen Katherine SMYTH - For services to education

Mrs Sarah Renee STARBUCK - For services to higher education

Mrs Eveline Margaret STRANGE - For services to foster care

Mrs Teresa WHITE - For charitable and voluntary services to the community

Mr Peter WILSON - For services to community cohesion in Northern Ireland through music

Mr Ross Logan Hayes WILSON - For services to charity and under privileged communities in Northern Ireland.

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Mr Billy CROSS

Detective Inspector, PSNI

Mr Brian Thomas KEE Superintendent, PSNI

Ms Kimberly HEGARTY

Detective Constable, PSNI