Agri-food figures recognised in New Year Honours list

A number of well known names in the agri-food industry have been recognised in this year’s New Years Honours list.
They include John Henning, former head of agricultural relations at Danske Bank, and Malcolm Beatty, chief executive of the Forest Service, who both receive OBE’s.
An MBE is awarded to Declan Billington, managing director of John Thompson and Sons Ltd, for services to economic development in Northern Ireland.
See the full list here:
COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)
Mr Nicholas David George COBURN For services to the economy
Dr Bryan KEATING - For services to economic development
Professor David Noel LIVINGSTONE FBA - For services to scholarship in geography, history of science and intellectual history
Dr William James MCBRIDE - For services to Rugby Union
Professor John Christopher MCCRUDDEN - For services to human rights law
Mr Edward Mark MCGUCKIN - For services to the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland
OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
Mr Malcolm Howard BEATTY - For services to the natural environment
Mr Patrick Joseph DOHERTY - For services to the transformation of the Titanic Quarter site, Belfast.
Mrs Carol Ann GRAHAM - For services to justice in Northern Ireland
Mr Henry GREGG - For services to football
Mr Charles John HENNING - For services to agriculture
Mrs Deirdre HOUSTON - For services to integrated education in Randalstown
Mr Brian INGRAM - For services to vulnerable children and adults in custody
Mrs Alma Mary LOUGHREY - For services to children in early years education
Mr Adrian MCALLISTER - For services to policing, criminal justice and child protection
Professor James Charles MCELNAY - For services to higher education and pharmacy
Mrs Marie ROULSTON - For services to healthcare and young people
MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)
Mr Peter Newton ACHESON - For services to the voluntary and community sector
Mr Andrew Joseph David ALLEN - For services to veterans and their families in Northern Ireland
Mrs Maureen ALLEN - For services to the community in Ballymena
Mr Declan George BILLINGTON - For services to economic development
Mrs Zoe Alexandra BORELAND - For services to midwifery
Mr Alan BOYD - For services to the community in Belfast
Mrs Sarah Roberta BROWNLEE - For services to health and social care and charitable fundraising
Mrs Melanie Elaine CHRISTIE-BOYLE - For services to the economy
Mr William Harold CONNOR - For services to education
Mrs Celine Collette CRAIG - For services to the community in Londonderry
Mr Derek Andrew CRAWFORD - For services to Rugby Union.
Mr Henry James CRAWFORD - For services to the Northern Ireland food and hospitality sectors
Miss Patricia Louise DONALD - For services to older people
Mr Thomas Watters Perry DONALDSON J.P. - For services to the Boys’ Brigade, Lay Magistracy and education.
Mr William Nigel DOUGHERTY - For services to primary education and the community in Londonderry
Mr Colin HARDING - For services to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Frances HARDY - For services to the St John Ambulance Service.
Mr Hugh Mervyn HERRON - For services to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland.
Mrs Rosemary Frances LEECH - For services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland
Ms Jacqueline LOCKE (GORMAN) - For services to social housing
Mr Thomas Ernest LONG - For services to education
Dr Christopher John LYNN - For services to archaeology and heritage in Northern Ireland
Mr Gareth Gerald MCAULEY - For services to football in Northern Ireland
Mrs Imelda Mary MCGUCKEN - For services to nursing and palliative care in Northern Ireland.
Dr Neil Edward MCKITTRICK - For services to humanitarianism and international relations and the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Pairic O’BRIEN - For services to occupational therapy and housing for people with disabilities
Mrs Claire Louise O’HANLON - For services to people affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Mr Wilfred PYPER - For services to musical theatre and drama in Northern Ireland
Ms Mary ROULSTON - For services to education
Ms Sheila Elizabeth SIMONS (BODEN) - For services to social care and protection of women and children
Mr Gerard SKELTON - For services to young people and community cohesion in Northern Ireland
Mrs Heather Carolyn SMART - For services to the advancement of women in the Fire and Rescue Service
Mr Finlay SPRATT - For public service and charity
Mrs Elizabeth Ann WEIR - For services to the arts and education
Mrs Jacqueline WEIR - For services to the community in North Belfast
MEDALLIST OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (BEM)
Mr James ANDERSON - For services to education
Mr Stephen John BAXTER - For services to football in Northern Ireland
Mrs Eithne Marian BEGLEY - For services to the youth justice system and young people in custody
Ms Evelyn Elizabeth BENNETT - For services to charity
Miss Margaret Wilson BROWN - For services to young people in Ballymena
Mr Anthony Richard CLARKE - For services to badminton
Mr Thomas Martin DILLON - For public and charitable services
Mrs Elizabeth Eileen DOHERTY - For services to palliative and terminal care in Castlederg and West Tyrone
Mr Robert Norman ESPIE - For voluntary service to ceremonial duties and remembrance
Dr John Stuart FAULKNER - For services to conservation and grass breeding in Northern Ireland
Mr James FERGUSON - For services to local government and the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Elizabeth FIELDING - For services to Foyle Child Contact Centre, Londonderry
Mr Daniel Joseph GALLAGHER - For services to football and community cohesion in Sion Mills, Northern Ireland
Mrs Elizabeth GLASS - For services to music
Mr James Lowry GRANT - For services to the community in County Antrim
Mr Desmond John GREGG - For services to the community in Craigavon
Mr David Henry HAMMERTON - For services to police and military families and the community in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Jemima (Ina) HENRY - For services to the Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice
Mrs Muriel IRWIN - For services to Diabetes Care and the community in County Tyrone
Mr Hugh KENNEDY - For services to the community and young people in Londonderry
Mr David Edward KNOX - For services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Robert Leonard LINGWOOD - For services to the community in County Tyrone
Mr George Henry MCALPIN - For services to the tourism industry
Mrs Jane Alison MCALPIN - For services to the tourism industry
Mrs Anne Marie MCCOMB - For services to forestry and to red squirrel conservation
Mrs Glenda Rodgers MCCORMICK- For services to the community in Bushmills, County Antrim
Mr Joseph Gabriel MCCURRY - For services to the community in Dungannon
Mr William Joseph MCKELVEY - For services to the community in County Tyrone
Mr William Frederick Francis MILLS - For services to the Royal British Legion and the community in Coleraine
Mr Colin Andrew MOFFETT - For services to local government
Miss Sharon PATTERSON - For voluntary services to mental health support
Mr Leonard Francis QUIGG - For services to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Gretta REID - For voluntary services to First Aid and the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone
Mrs Joanne Elizabeth ROCK - For services to people with breast cancer
Mr Ernest Carson SMYTH - For public service
Mrs Gwen Katherine SMYTH - For services to education
Mrs Sarah Renee STARBUCK - For services to higher education
Mrs Eveline Margaret STRANGE - For services to foster care
Mrs Teresa WHITE - For charitable and voluntary services to the community
Mr Peter WILSON - For services to community cohesion in Northern Ireland through music
Mr Ross Logan Hayes WILSON - For services to charity and under privileged communities in Northern Ireland.
QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)
Mr Billy CROSS
Detective Inspector, PSNI
Mr Brian Thomas KEE Superintendent, PSNI
Ms Kimberly HEGARTY
Detective Constable, PSNI