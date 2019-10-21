Agri health and free trailer marking day at the Armagh Down UFU group - October 24th

Armagh Down Ulster Farmers’ Union group, will be holding an agri health day on Thursday 24th October 2019, starting at 10.30am.

The morning will kick off with Jason McMinn, who runs Farmgate Consultancy, one of the leading agricultural consultancy businesses in Northern Ireland providing specialist business advice to some of our most progressive dairy farmers.

The neighbourhood policing team will also be in attendance and free trailer marking is offered to all farmers who are present on the day.

Looking after our farmers’ health, those in attendance will have the opportunity to call in to the Farm Families health check van. The farming community is particularly susceptible to poor health and wellbeing, partly driven by the wide demands impacting on farmers across a range of social and economic factors.

They often work long and anti-social hours which can lead to social isolation, and farmers can have difficulty accessing traditional health care services.

The Farm Families health checks programme offers a means for farmers and their families to access health checks from a portable clinic and from local community settings.

The venue for the event will be Stephen Hamilton’s farm, 25 Seagahan Road, Collone, County Armagh, BT60 2BH. Lunch will be provided by Simply Irresistible catering services. As places are limited, booking is essential. Please contact the group office on 02837551612. Everyone is welcome to attend.