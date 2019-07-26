Agri-tech student joins IceRobotics team

Scott Armstrong has joined IceRobotics’ expanding team in Northern Ireland as Key Account Manager for the region.

Scott joins as a placement student from Queen’s University’s Agricultural Technology Honours degree course.

Cow behaviour specialist IceRobotics is headquartered in Edinburgh and has customers throughout the world including in the USA and New Zealand, as well as across Europe. IceRobotics’ CowAlert system is a ground-breaking lameness, fertility, health and welfare monitoring technology which was launched to the NI market last year. Scott will be responsible for managing the CowAlert accounts for current customers and for business development within both the NI and RoI markets. He will be working closely with customers to ensure they are fully utilising the system’s capabilities and maximising opportunities to improve animal health and welfare and farm productivity.

Scott, who is from Banbridge, has previously worked with the agricultural team at Dale Farm in a post-graduate summer scholarship position. He first became interested in lameness prevention through working on his uncle’s dairy farm, and also has experience managing livestock on a sheep farm.

Scott said: “I am delighted to have this opportunity to work for IceRobotics, a global leader in livestock behaviour research and monitoring. The role will be challenging and varied, and I am looking forward to travelling throughout the country and helping farmers to get the most from the CowAlert system and achieve time and cost saving benefits in the process. As part of my university course, I will also be working on a lameness project throughout my placement year with IceRobotics and I am looking forward to highlighting the improvements that can be made with CowAlert.”

Scott recently installed the CowAlert system at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus, which will use the system to monitor its own dairy herd and support its current lameness prevention technology project.

Willie Cuthbertson, UK & Ireland Account Manager at IceRobotics said: “We’re delighted to have Scott joining the IceRobotics team in Ireland. The system has really taken off in Northern Ireland, with the benefits spreading through word-of-mouth from existing customers who have seen a quick pay-back on the investment in terms of improved animal health and welfare, fertility and productivity. We look forward to reaching more customers and helping them to harness the power of the CowAlert system to transform their farm enterprises.”