Agriculture remains a high priority

Copa and Cogeca has congratulated Mr David Sassoli for his election as President of the European Parliament and has welcomed the increase in the number of seats in the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee (from 46 in previous legislative term to 48 seats).

Commenting on the nomination, Pekka Pesonen, Copa and Cogeca Secretary General said: “We believe that this illustrates the strategic importance given by the European Parliament to topics dealt within this Committee and we hope that the selected MEPs will work together with the aim of making EU’s agriculture more competitive and more sustainable. We are pleased that a substantial number of members of this Committee have a good knowledge of farming, either through being farmers or agronomists themselves, or through their political, union or individual commitments.”

Copa and Cogeca also welcome positively the significant number of members of COM AGRI from the previous legislature that have been re-elected as this will ensure an easier continuation of the work, starting with the decisions of the future of CAP. It is of crucial importance that the new MEPs take advantage of the work conducted on the CAP reform by their predecessors and base their proposals on the conclusion of the AGRI Committee’s vote from April 2019.

In this context, COM AGRI should remain the leading Committee for EU agricultural and rural development policies and retain its strategic responsibility. The role and responsibilities of this Committee should be strengthened in order to enhance the coordination, amongst the European Parliament, of European Union policies that impact European farmers’ and agri-cooperatives activities.