AgriSearch appoints John as new chairman

The Northern Ireland Agricultural Research and Development Council (AgriSearch) has appointed John Henning from Moira as its new chairman.

John Henning holds a number of senior positions within the UK agricultural industry.

He is currently a Director of the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock (CIEL), Governor of the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers, Director of Countryside Services, Vice-President of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and a Council Member of the Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies as well as an Honorary Associate of the North of Ireland Veterinary Association.

John was formerly Head of Agricultural Relations at Danske Bank and is also a Past President of the Ulster Grassland Society.

John has been a Trustee of AgriSearch since 2014 and was appointed Vice-Chair in 2016.

Commenting on his new role Mr Henning said: “It is a great honour to be appointed Chairman of AgriSearch to succeed Michael Bell who has served the organisation with distinction.

“Since its formation 20 years ago AgriSearch has delivered for the ruminant livestock sector by maximising research spend and value outcomes for farmers in Northern Ireland. I look forward to working with my fellow trustees, our advisory committees and the excellent staff team headed by Jason Rankin to continue this excellent work with the ongoing challenge being to improve farmer adoption of beneficial research findings.”

AgriSearch’s new Vice Chairman is Seamus McCaffrey from Omagh. Seamus is a leading accountant specialising in taxation in the agricultural sector. Seamus has a wide experience of corporate governance. He is currently a Board Member of South West College and a Team Leader at Business in the Community in Northern Ireland.