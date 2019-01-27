Agrisearch hosts EU countries for grassland project briefing

Farming representatives from 11 European countries were hosted in Belfast recently by the farmer funded research body, Agrisearch NI and AFBI.

They were here for the first Stakeholder Seminar in the Europe-wide Research Project into Developing SUstainable PERmanent Grassland systems and policies (SUPER-G).

The Seminar was attended by the Atlantic Region with 52 delegates discussing permanent grassland management and policies around Europe.

It was organized with the aim of presenting the SUPER-G project to different stakeholders; gathering their opinion and reflecting on the diverse types of permanent grassland management in Europe, as well as what influence the project can have in each biogeographic region and country. The group of stakeholders attending from the various countries represented Farmers; Farmers´ Associations and Unions; National Authorities; NGOs; Policy Makers; Research Institutes; SMEs and Universities.

Commenting on the scale and significance of the 10M Euro SUPER-G project which commenced last June, Jason Rankin, General Manager of AgriSearch said: “The SUPER-G project will have an important role in the next five years to assist farmers in improving their permanent grassland management and in co-designing policies that can support its productivity and sustainability. We will ensure we continue to engage with our farming community here as the project progresses.”

News and updates are available at www.super-g.eu