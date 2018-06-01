Agrisearch to host RamCompare event

AgriSearch will be holding a sheep farm walk at the AFBI, Deerpark Farm, Drumilly Road, Loughgall, BT61 8JH, on 4th June 2018.

The farm walk will be run in partnership with AFBI, Dunbia and AHDB. The theme of the event is Efficient Lamb Production and will focus on the breeding and feeding aspects of lowland lamb production.

RamCompare NI Suffolk cross lambs at the AFBI flock

On the evening, Liz Genever (AHDB) will give an overview of RamCompare - the UK’s first commercial progeny test and that has been testing performance-recorded rams from terminal sire breeds since 2015. Initial results, including new estimated breeding values (EBVs) that were launched in November 2017, will be presented.

The AFBI flock is Northern Ireland’s first RamCompare commercial progeny test flock. They are testing rams with high and low muscle indexes from terminal sire breeds recorded on the Signet and Sheep Ireland systems. This project is co-funded by DAERA through the Research Challenge Fund. Provisional results on lamb performance will be presented by AFBI’s lead sheep researcher Aurélie Aubry.

George Williamson from Dunbia will also be there to explain the importance of selection to target market specification.

The latest results from the “Lamb from Grass” project (which forms part of GrassCheck) will be featured. GrassCheck pilot farmer Crosby Cleland will discuss the use of rotational sheep grazing systems on his farm.

The event will start at 6:00 pm and finish at 8:30 pm. For registration details please go to www.agrisearch.org or call Elizabeth at AgriSearch on 028 92681514.