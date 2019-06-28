Agrisearch to showcase latest sheep research

AgriSearch will be attending this year’s NSA Sheep NI event on July 1 at Ballymena Livestock Mart.

The AgriSearch stand will feature research findings of relevance to Northern Ireland lamb producers.

This will include “Lamb from Grass” which form part of GrassCheck and a case study on Roger and Hilary Bell’s sheep farm, one of our “Lamb from Grass” co-researcher farms. AgriSearch will also be showcasing the latest SCOPS recommendations on the use of anthelmintics and worm control.

SUPER-G a Europe-wide research project that aims to co-develop sustainable permanent grassland (PG) systems and policies with farmers, citizens, and policy makers; ensuring business viability, while supporting biodiversity and delivering several other Ecosystem Services will also be featured. Visitors will have a chance to participate in a short survey for the SUPER-G project.

Those calling at the stand can engage with the AgriSearch team, farmer co-researchers and AFBI scientists and give their views on future areas of research.