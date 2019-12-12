Agritech focus on herd health at Winter Fair

The Agritech team are delighted to return to the 2019 Royal Ulster Winter Fair on December 12th.

Herd health and animal performance is at the centre of Agritech’s existence as they continue to develop their range of products in response to farmer requirements.

According to Sales Director, John Kenny: “Herd health must begin from the moment the calf is born and that is why we have dedicated so much time and effort to bring a high-quality milk replacer such as Vitalac Calf Milk Replacer to the market.”

The Vitalac Calf Milk Replacer range from Nukamel offers a well-balanced level of highly digestible fat and protein via carefully selected, high quality ingredients; many of which are sourced directly from Irish farms. “These quality ingredients are further enhanced through the use of advanced techniques such as spray cooling technology, which has proven to improve fat digestibility, feed intakes and milk powder solubility,” states John.

Agritech also develop products outside of feeding supplements. Sanitise Bedding Conditioner is a housing and bedding conditioning solution to promote a dry hygienic environment in the bedding of all livestock. This product goes above and beyond traditional methods due to its low application rate as well as the inclusion of high quality essential oils, antibacterial properties, and a unique hoof conditioner.

The Agritech team will be exhibiting at Stand EK96 and will be available to share their insights into successful calf rearing, mineral supplementation, as well as answer any questions that attendees may have. Visitors to the stand can also enter a special show competition to be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.

To find out more, visit www.agritech.ie