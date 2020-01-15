Ahoghill YFC hold annual club dinner and prizegiving

On Saturday, November 30, Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club held their annual club dinner and prize giving at The Wild Duck Inn, Portglenone.
As usual, a fantastic meal was had by all and the club would like to thank the staff at the Wild Duck Inn for their excellent service and for kindly hosting the event each year.
Members were delighted to welcome the deputy president of the YFCU, Peter Alexander as guest speaker for the evening and the club hope he enjoyed attending.
Congratulations goes to the many members who received a proficiency certificate.
All of the awards presented, clearly reflect the commitment and involvement of the Ahoghill YFC members in all the different events and competitions.
Well done to those who received trophies and shields for their strong performances in the various events for the year 2018/19.
The awards are as follows:
The James Kernohan Cup for Junior Floral Art – Lydia Gillespie
The Wilsons Feed Limited Cup for Senior Floral Art – Lucy Hurrell
Junior Homemaker Shield – Jodie Wylie
Senior Homemaker Shield – Thomas Logan
Junior Public Speaking Shield - Sarah Chesney
The Clarke Perpetual Challenge Cup for Senior Public Speaking - Kathryn Speers
The Campbell Cup for Junior Ulster Young Farmer – Lydia Gillespie
The Nelson Alexander Tractor Shield for Senior Ulster Young Farmer – James Kelso
The H Colvin and Son Perpetual Cup for Junior Dairy Judging – Andrew Chesney
The Isaac Andrews and Sons Limited Perpetual Cup for Senior Dairy Judging – Richard McKeown
The David Clarke Perpetual Cup for Best Dairy Area Judging – Andrew Chesney and Thomas Logan
The Hugh Cameron Cup for Junior Sheep Judging – Lydia Gillespie
The Thompsons Farm Feeds Cup for Senior Sheep Judging – Thomas Logan
The George Kerr Cup for Junior Beef Judging – Andrew Chesney
The Boyd and Kernohan Cup for Senior Beef Judging - Jonathon Bristow
The McWhirter Cup for Best Area Judging – Jonathon Bristow and Andrew Chesney
The William McCord Cup for Boys Tractor Handling – Stephen Speers
The BRS Cars Cup for Girls Tractor Handling – Rachel Gillespie
The Robert Morton Early Riser Challenge Cup for Silage Assessment – James Kelso
Yvonne Reid Proficiency Cup for the Most Proficiencies – Rachel Gillespie
The William Hood Cup for Best Junior Male – Andrew Chesney
The Robert Gault Cup for Best Senior Male – Craig Hamilton and Iain Wright
The Robert Dick Cup for Best Junior Female – Lucy Gillespie
The John McElderry Cup for Best Senior Female – Rachael Chesney and Rachel Gillespie
The Stevensons and Co Cup for Best New Member – James Kelso