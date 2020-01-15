Ahoghill YFC hold annual club dinner and prizegiving

On Saturday, November 30, Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club held their annual club dinner and prize giving at The Wild Duck Inn, Portglenone.

As usual, a fantastic meal was had by all and the club would like to thank the staff at the Wild Duck Inn for their excellent service and for kindly hosting the event each year.

The Boyd and Kernohan Cup for senior beef judging being presented to Jonathon Bristow

Members were delighted to welcome the deputy president of the YFCU, Peter Alexander as guest speaker for the evening and the club hope he enjoyed attending.

Congratulations goes to the many members who received a proficiency certificate.

All of the awards presented, clearly reflect the commitment and involvement of the Ahoghill YFC members in all the different events and competitions.

Well done to those who received trophies and shields for their strong performances in the various events for the year 2018/19.

The Boyd and Kernohan Cup for senior beef judging being presented to Jonathon Bristow

The awards are as follows:

The James Kernohan Cup for Junior Floral Art – Lydia Gillespie

The Wilsons Feed Limited Cup for Senior Floral Art – Lucy Hurrell

Junior Homemaker Shield – Jodie Wylie

Rachel Gillespie receiving the Yvonne Reid Proficiency Cup for the most proficencies

Senior Homemaker Shield – Thomas Logan

Junior Public Speaking Shield - Sarah Chesney

The Clarke Perpetual Challenge Cup for Senior Public Speaking - Kathryn Speers

The Campbell Cup for Junior Ulster Young Farmer – Lydia Gillespie

Ahoghill Young Farmers' Club office bearers, Michelle Petticrew (club treasurer), Rachel Gillespie (club leader), Kathryn Speers (club secretary) and Rebecca Speers (club PRO) with Peter Alexander (deputy president of the YFCU)

The Nelson Alexander Tractor Shield for Senior Ulster Young Farmer – James Kelso

The H Colvin and Son Perpetual Cup for Junior Dairy Judging – Andrew Chesney

The Isaac Andrews and Sons Limited Perpetual Cup for Senior Dairy Judging – Richard McKeown

The David Clarke Perpetual Cup for Best Dairy Area Judging – Andrew Chesney and Thomas Logan

The Hugh Cameron Cup for Junior Sheep Judging – Lydia Gillespie

The Thompsons Farm Feeds Cup for Senior Sheep Judging – Thomas Logan

Club secretary, Kathryn Speers with Holestone YFC member, Daniel Marshall

The George Kerr Cup for Junior Beef Judging – Andrew Chesney

The Boyd and Kernohan Cup for Senior Beef Judging - Jonathon Bristow

The McWhirter Cup for Best Area Judging – Jonathon Bristow and Andrew Chesney

The William McCord Cup for Boys Tractor Handling – Stephen Speers

The BRS Cars Cup for Girls Tractor Handling – Rachel Gillespie

The Robert Morton Early Riser Challenge Cup for Silage Assessment – James Kelso

Yvonne Reid Proficiency Cup for the Most Proficiencies – Rachel Gillespie

The William Hood Cup for Best Junior Male – Andrew Chesney

The Robert Gault Cup for Best Senior Male – Craig Hamilton and Iain Wright

The Robert Dick Cup for Best Junior Female – Lucy Gillespie

The John McElderry Cup for Best Senior Female – Rachael Chesney and Rachel Gillespie

The Stevensons and Co Cup for Best New Member – James Kelso

Members ready for their meal at the Wild Duck Inn

Richard McKeown receiving the Isaac Andrews and Sons Limited Perpetual Cup for senior dairy judging

Lucy Hurrell receiving the Wilsons Feed Limited Cup for senior floral art

Members attending the annual club dinner and prize giving